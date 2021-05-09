Mother's Day comes over seven months after Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lost their son Jack at 20 weeks gestation

John Legend Honors Wife Chrissy Teigen on Mother's Day After a 'Year that Tested You in So Many Ways'

John Legend is showering his wife Chrissy Teigen with love on Mother's Day.

On Sunday, The Voice coach, 42, posted a touching tribute on Instagram for the cookbook author, 35 that included snapshots of the happy couple with their son Miles, 2, and daughter Luna, 5.

"Happy Mother's Day to my wonderful wife!" wrote Legend. "It's been a year that tested you in so many ways but you've come through stronger, wiser, happier and a better mother than ever. I'm so fortunate to have you as my partner, my inspiration and my best friend. I love you forever. "

Mother's Day comes just over seven months after Teigen and Legend announced that they lost their son Jack at 20 weeks gestation in late September.

Teigen told PEOPLE that they are honoring Jack with a special tree planted inside their new house — and helping Luna and Miles foster memories with their baby brother.

"It's important for us in Thai tradition that we always embrace the ones we've lost, and they're never, ever gone. This tree being planted inside the home, the whole reason why I wanted it was so Jack's ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves in this tree," said Teigen.

"The way Miles and Luna talk about him is so beautiful and reminds me of when I was little talking to my grandpa who was just sitting bedside next to my mom in a little urn," she continued. "It's all beautiful, and I love that tradition carries down."

The star, who has previously been open about fertility struggles, said she can't imagine a "life without more" children, and as she and Legend navigate their own reality, she hopes to help others in similar situations.

"For me what's really important is being able to make sure that everybody has access to those ways and making sure that people are able to make their dreams come true. It would just be a beautiful thing," she said. "It's so incredibly expensive to freeze your eggs and to harvest them. IVF isn't an option for a lot of people and it needs to be. It shouldn't be such an expensive endeavor for a woman trying to conceive a child."

Teigen also told PEOPLE how daughter Luna is "exactly" like her.

"She is a bit of a perfectionist which I didn't know I was until the past few years," she said. "I'm trying to tell her that not everything — it's funny because when I talk to her, I'm actually talking to myself too — not everything has to be perfect and there is joy and beauty in imperfections, and don't be so hard on yourself. And that's me talking to myself when I tell her that stuff."