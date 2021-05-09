Céline Dion Calls Parenthood a 'Privilege' as She Spends Mother's Day with Her 3 Sons

Céline Dion enjoyed a day outdoors with her sons René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy, writing, "What a privilege it is to be a mom!"

Céline Dion has managed to do it all while raising three sons.

The five-time Grammy Award winner, 53, raved over her kids on Sunday as she enjoyed some family time for Mother's Day. "Who's having the best day today, me or the kids?" she wrote along with a photo of herself and her sons sitting outside with their dogs.

"What a privilege it is to be a mom!" Dion continued in the caption. "Happy Mother's Day! Enjoy every moment… Can it get any better than that? To be continued… All my love, Celine xx…"

The music icon is mom to René-Charles, 20, and twins Nelson and Eddy, both 10. René-Charles has followed in his mother's musical footsteps, dropping his debut hip hop EP Casino.5 in January.

"I'm so proud of my son," Dion wrote at the time. "My love for him is so strong, and it touches me deeply that one of his passions is also one of mine."

celine-dion-rene.jpg Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy's late father René Angélil died at age 73 in January 2016, after a battle with throat cancer. He and Dion were married since 1994.

Dion honored the late Canadian music producer in January to mark the fifth anniversary of his death. "René, it's been 5 years already… There's not one day that we don't think about you," she wrote at the time.

"We're reaching out to you now more than ever, to guide us, protect us, and continue to watch over us," she continued. "And we pray that you'll shine your love on the entire world, to all those at this very moment, who are facing incredibly difficult times. You are in our hearts and in our lives forever. We love you, Celine, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy xx…"