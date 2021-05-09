Carey Hart Calls Pink the 'Best to Ever Do It' in Mother's Day Tribute with Throwback Snap of Their Kids

"Happy Mother's Day, baby. In my opinion, you are the best to ever do it. I love you. 😘" he captioned a throwback snap of the singer sharing a sweet moment with their kids.



Pink also posted a tribute to her own mom. "Happy Mother's Day. All I know so far is that I don't know much. Being a mom is just a whole lot of prayers and a good bit of luck," she wrote. "There's no manual for this thing we do. My mama always shows up. That's the truth."



"She is relentless with her love, always striving to be better, constantly seeking joy and full of laughter. It's been a lifetime of exploring what it means to be responsible for each other. Accountable to each other. Not perfect, ever. Just curious, and forgiving," she added. "I love this woman. With all of my heart. Happy Mother's Day to all the ones out there showing up and doing the best you can. I hope you're told today how much that matters.