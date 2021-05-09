Carey Hart Calls Pink the 'Best to Ever Do It' in Mother's Day Tribute with Throwback Snap of Their Kids
Pink and Carey Hart share two kids, daughter Willow Sage, 9, son Jameson Moon, 4
Pink is feeling the love this Mother's Day!
On Sunday, the 41-year-old singer received a loving tribute from husband Carey Hart, with whom she shares daughter Willow Sage, 9, and son Jameson Moon, 4.
"Happy Mother's Day, baby. In my opinion, you are the best to ever do it. I love you. 😘" he captioned a throwback snap of the singer sharing a sweet moment with their kids.
Pink also posted a tribute to her own mom. "Happy Mother's Day. All I know so far is that I don't know much. Being a mom is just a whole lot of prayers and a good bit of luck," she wrote. "There's no manual for this thing we do. My mama always shows up. That's the truth."
"She is relentless with her love, always striving to be better, constantly seeking joy and full of laughter. It's been a lifetime of exploring what it means to be responsible for each other. Accountable to each other. Not perfect, ever. Just curious, and forgiving," she added. "I love this woman. With all of my heart. Happy Mother's Day to all the ones out there showing up and doing the best you can. I hope you're told today how much that matters.
The singer's family recently made a cameo in her new music video for "All I Know So Far," which was released just days before Mother's Day.
The start of the video showcases her daughter's acting talent as Pink attempts to tell her a story (about her own life!) before bed — and at one point the singer also pushes a car with her husband and children in it up a steep hill.
The proud mom of two also collaborated with her daughter for one very special duet earlier this year. In February, Pink and Willow released a collab together, an upbeat track titled "Cover Me In Sunshine."
In the song's sweet music video, the mother-daughter pair play and sing together on a farm.
"Cover me in sunshine / Shower me in good times / Tell me that the world's been spinning / Since the beginning and everything will be alright / Just cover me in sunshine," they croon on the track.