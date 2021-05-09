Benji Madden Praises Cameron Diaz on Behalf of Their Daughter Raddix for Mother's Day: 'We Are Grateful'

Benji Madden is praising the mothers in his life this weekend, starting with Cameron Diaz.

On Sunday, the Good Charlotte frontman, 42, penned a heartfelt tribute to his wife, 48, to wish her a happy Mother's Day. "My Religion is family, and Mother is GOD," he captioned a photo of an abstract painting. "@camerondiaz You care for us and nurture us. Everything around you grows and flourishes in your light."

Speaking of their daughter Raddix, Madden continued, "Our little one and me get to live our life being loved by you and we are grateful. We love you forever Mommy - thank you for all you do. Happy Mother's Day also the food!!!! I Got to take a Second to acknowledge the food!!!"

The singer also had sister-in-law Nicole Richie and his own mother Robin Madden in mind. "Also wish a Blessed day for my mom, my sisters, my friends and colleagues who are also selfless incredible mothers, and to all the mothers out there who may not get to hear these words from someone today much love from our family," he added. "U r All Gods!!!!!!"

Madden and Diaz wed in January 2015 and welcomed their first child in December 2019. "For years, Cameron wanted to be a mom," a source told PEOPLE last June. "She loves it more than she imagined. They are the perfect team and love being parents."

And last July, the Avaline co-founder raved about motherhood, when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Literally every single day, there's just leaps and bounds ... and she's not the same baby that she was yesterday," she said.