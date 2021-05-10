Ashlee Simpson Ross is mom to sons Ziggy Blu, 6 months, and Bronx Mowgli, 12, plus daughter Jagger Snow, 5½

Ashlee Simpson Ross Enjoys Mother's Day with Her Three Kids: 'You Are So Amazing,' Says Husband Evan

Ashlee Simpson Ross has her trio this Mother's Day!

On Sunday, the mom of three's husband Evan Ross shared a look at their celebration on Instagram, including sweet photos of Simpson Ross, 36, with her three kids: 6-month-old son Ziggy Blu and daughter Jagger Snow, 5½, plus son Bronx Mowgli, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

"Happy Mother's Day baby! U r so amazing and I'm so lucky! Look at all this love you made!" Ross, 32, captioned his Mother's Day post along with a photo of his wife and her three children.

Ahead of Ziggy's October arrival, Simpson Ross told PEOPLE last August that "it'll be really nice to go back to the newborn phase."

"Newborn babies smell so good. There's nothing like it. And we can't wait for the snuggles!" she said at the time, as Ross added, "I'm so excited for this little one on the way."