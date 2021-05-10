Amanda Kloots Remembers Nick Cordero on First Mother's Day Since His Death

Amanda Kloots is thinking about her late husband Nick Cordero as she spends her first Mother's Day since his death.

The Talk co-host shares son Elvis Eduardo with the late Broadway actor, who spent 13 weeks in the ICU before he died last July from COVID-19 complications at age 41. Kloots marked the holiday on Sunday by sharing photos of the couple with Elvis during her pregnancy.

"I was looking through photos for a Mother's Day picture. I found this one and for the first time saw this picture in a new way… mind blown, more full circle moments yet again this week," she shared. "He's 2" away ❤️ then and now."

Kloots, whose son turns 2 in June, added, "Being a mother is the best gift I could have ever been given."

Last Wednesday, Kloots opened up about grieving Cordero 10 months after his death.

"I was told grief would feel lighter with time. I'm not sure I'm finding that to be true," she wrote on Instagram. "I think, in time you learn tools and ways to help you cope, but in general time has been harder for me. It's the every day moments I really miss, the emptiness and loneliness that time allows to set in."

"As Elvis grows I can't help to ache that Nick isn't here seeing him grow," continued Kloots. "Wondering how they would interact and play? That guts me most of the time. He would have loved this stage that Elvis is in right now."

Kloots said she tries taking "comfort in knowing that this grief rollercoaster isn't a fun ride for anyone and that we are all riding blindfolded not knowing what hill, twist or turn will come next."

In October, Kloots told PEOPLE that she's been finding comfort within her son. "Thank God I have a little piece of my husband," she said of Elvis at the time. "Anytime I'm sad, he brightens my mood in two seconds. He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I'm instantly transported into a different mood."

The mother of one added that she can already see similarities between Elvis and his dad.