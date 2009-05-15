Motherhood Designed by You: Meet Danielle This Saturday
|
teutonia_event150x113.jpg
Are you expecting and live near Woodbridge, NJ? Come to an event I’m participating in as a special guest this Saturday, May 16, at Destination Baby, sponsored by teutonia and Cookie Magazine. Part of a series of special in-store events featuring women who have designed their motherhood to meet their personal priorities, values and passions, the event will have gifts, food and the opportunity to design your own teutonia with special guests.
The events support and honor the R Baby Foundation – founded by parents Andrew and Phyllis Rabinowitz. Born of one family’s loss and dedicated making improved pediatric emergency medicine a priority for all babies everywhere.
- Location: Destination Baby
- Address: 25 Woodbridge Center Drive, Woodbridge, NJ 07095
- Time: 2-4 pm
- More info:teutoniausa.com/events
There will be 11 other events in and around NYC through early June. Find one near you.
— Danielle