Mother Outlines $6,500 Monthly Cost of Formula for Sons with PKU: 'Anxiety Is All I've Felt'

Alexa Beichler's boys were born with classic phenylketonuria (PKU), a metabolic condition that requires them to be on medical-grade formula for life

Alexa Beichler is hoping there is a silver lining to the nationwide formula shortage.

As the Leesburg, Virginia, native continues to speak out on behalf of her boys and their immediate need for medical-grade formula, the mom of three remains hopeful that the crisis will shine a light on the plight of families with metabolic conditions.

"Right now, everyone thinks infant formula is a big deal because 'normal' infants aren't getting their formula, but there are people out there that face these food insecurities daily," Beichler tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Over the past month, stress and anxiety is all I've felt."

Beichler and her husband Ian, a public school teacher, are parents to sons Jax, 6 months, and Taylor, 20 months. At birth, both boys were diagnosed with classic phenylketonuria (PKU), a condition in which their body is unable to process an amino acid found in protein. (Their oldest son, Carson, does not have PKU.)

The lifelong condition requires the boys to be on medical formula as part of a specialized diet that limits them to 2 grams of protein a day. But the current shortage, which left Beichler feeling helpless after she was told Taylor's formula was on backorder, only adds to the already mounting financial stress the family faces each month.

"Taylor's formula is $5,361 and Jax's is $1,179 a month. Combined, that's $6,540 a month," she says. "I don't know who can pay almost $7,000 a month for this."

"Right now, it's covered by insurance. At any point in time, they can say, 'Sorry, we're not covering this anymore,' and be done with us," Beichler explains. "That's a very scary realization."

Without the medical-grade formula, the protein in the boys' blood will quickly back up, acting as a neurotoxin in their brain, says Beichler.

"In a matter of days, they can go from being just fine to having permanent life-long brain damage. Their quality of life will go to zero as they lose their fine and gross motor skills. If it affects their brain, that will be forever and that, that, is terrifying."

In addition to the medical-grade formula, which the boys will be on for the rest of their lives, Beichler is able to offer them 20 "free foods," among them apples, grapes and oranges, as well as packaged medical food to account for the other single gram of allotted daily protein.

"His medical foods are all powdered, extremely expensive and not covered by insurance. There's fake eggs that cost $30 a package, bread that cost $15 a loaf, pasta that costs $15 a bag. It's insane," she says. "If you want something cold, it's $140 just to ship it."

"With Taylor being 20 months old, a lot of it goes to waste and it breaks my heart," Beichler says, referencing her toddler's eating habits. "A lot of test runs. It slowly breaks my heart each time I throw out $20 worth of medical food."

Right now, Beichler and her fellow PKU community are focused on advocating for the Medical Nutrition Equity Act, which, if passed by Congress, would require public and private insurance companies to cover the costs of medical food and formula.

Despite the bill's continued rejection since it was first introduced in 2009, Beichler vows to not give up on what she calls life-saving legislature for families nationwide.