Autumn Babies! These Are The Most Popular September Baby Names

From Autumn to Harvest to Virgo, the world's largest name website is sharing some of the most popular names for September babies.

As the fall season rolls around on Sept. 22, Nameberry has announced a long list of names for September babies-to-be, including the top September girl and boys names as well some unique September baby name options.

As Labor Day falls in September, Nameberry found that occupational names like Mason, meaning "stoneworker" for a boy, or Harper, a name inspired by harp players, for a girl, are both common names related to professions.

September zodiac signs like Virgo and Libra are also common, as well as Autumn as September is the first month of fall.

The most popular September girl names, according to Nameberry, include Anara, Bardot, Beyoncé, Clio, Dagny and Glory.

Group of baby girls. Getty

For boys, Nameberry included top baby names such as Aziz, Baker, Bridger, Brogan, Clark and Fitzgerald.

Many of the popular baby names for September are inspired by famous men and women who were also born in September, birthstones or flowers associated with the month, or are in connection with other September holidays.

Some of the unique Sepmteber baby names featured on Nameberry's list included Arista, Cloud, Cyprian, Euphemia, Finbar and Harvest. A few of these names are inspired by some of the saints with September feast days.

Last month, Nameberry announced the top baby names that peaked in 2021. According to the site, the list of 400 names "ranked higher in the US in 2021 than they have ever done before."

"It's an eclectic mix, ranging from Top 10 choices like Charlotte and Theodore — which have always been well-used, but never quite so popular before — to fast-rising modern names like Wrenley and Zakai," wrote Nameberry's Clare Green.

Nameberry broke down the top peaking names in a variety of categories including trending classics, his 'n' her names, the hottest sounds, fresh and faux biblical boys, uplifting names, outdoorsy names, long lyrical girl names and new-wave surname names.