Luna to Oliver: See the Most Popular Baby Names in 2022

The Social Security Administration has revealed the most popular baby names in the U.S. in 2022.

According to their latest release on Friday, there's just one newcomer to the list of the top 20 baby names in the country — split into 10 boy names and 10 girl names, based on 3.64 million babies in the U.S. who were issued Social Security cards last year.

Luna — popularized by John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, as well as Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem — entered the girls' top 10 at number 10, with Harper being bumped out of the ranks.

Coming in at number nine is Evelyn, followed by Mia, Ava, Isabella, Sophia and Amelia. The names in the top three will be very familiar to parents of the last decade, with Charlotte at three, Emma at two, and Olivia coming in at number one.

There were no changes to the number one spot in male or female names, as Olivia enjoys its third year at the top. For boys, Liam is number one for the sixth straight year.

For boy names, Liam is followed by Noah, Oliver, James, Elijah, William, Henry, Lucas, Benjamin and Theodore.

Yellowstone has proven to be one of the most influential pop culture touchstones when it comes to baby names this year.

Dutton, the family's last name in the beloved Western TV drama, moved up the Social Security list to 835, jumping up 986 spots from 2021. Kayce, the name of a character played by Luke Grimes, is now the 587th most popular name, moving 1,077 spots from the year before.

For girls, Wrenlee and Neriah have seen the biggest gains of the year, up 708 and 690 spots respectively.

The agency tracks baby names in each state based on applications for Social Security cards, with names dating to 1880.