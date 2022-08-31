Celebrity Parents From Charlotte to Theodore — Here Are the Most Popular Baby Names in the U.S. for 2021 The world's largest baby name website, Nameberry, recently announced the top names that peaked in 2021 By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 31, 2022 03:40 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Tang Ming Tung/Getty The results are in for the most popular baby names in the U.S. for 2021. After thorough research and analysis, the world's largest baby name website, Nameberry, recently announced the top names that peaked in 2021. According to the site, the list of 400 names "ranked higher in the US in 2021 than they have ever done before." "It's an eclectic mix, ranging from Top 10 choices like Charlotte and Theodore — which have always been well-used, but never quite so popular before — to fast-rising modern names like Wrenley and Zakai," writes Nameberry's Clare Green. Nameberry has broken down the top peaking names in a variety of categories including trending classics, his 'n' her names, the hottest sounds, fresh and faux biblical boys, uplifting names, outdoorsy names, long lyrical girl names and new-wave surname names. Read below for the top five names from each category. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Baby in crib. Getty Images/EyeEm Here's What You Should Consider Before Choosing the Perfect Baby Name Trending Classics (Girls): AmeliaCharlotteEleanorElenaOliva Trending Classics (Boys): ElliotJackOliverTheodoreGraham His 'n' Hers Names (Girls and Boys): AriAzariahBaylorBellamyBriar RELATED VIDEO: AJ McLean's Wife Explains Why Daughter, 9, Changed Her Name to Elliott: 'Not a Gender Thing' The Hottest Sounds (Girls and Boys): TateTatumCallumColsonEllison Fresh and Faux Biblical Boys: AlijahAsherAviAzielAzrael Uplifting Names (Girls and Boys): AceCreedDreamEdenHalo Getty Outdoorsy Names (Girls and Boys): AspenBearBriarBrooksClover Long Lyrical Girl Names: AdelinaAmiraAuroraAzaleaCalliope New-Wave Surname Names (Girls and Boys): AdlerArcherBakerBanksBlair For the full list of names, visit Nameberry.