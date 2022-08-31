From Charlotte to Theodore — Here Are the Most Popular Baby Names in the U.S. for 2021

The results are in for the most popular baby names in the U.S. for 2021.

After thorough research and analysis, the world's largest baby name website, Nameberry, recently announced the top names that peaked in 2021. According to the site, the list of 400 names "ranked higher in the US in 2021 than they have ever done before."

"It's an eclectic mix, ranging from Top 10 choices like Charlotte and Theodore — which have always been well-used, but never quite so popular before — to fast-rising modern names like Wrenley and Zakai," writes Nameberry's Clare Green.

Nameberry has broken down the top peaking names in a variety of categories including trending classics, his 'n' her names, the hottest sounds, fresh and faux biblical boys, uplifting names, outdoorsy names, long lyrical girl names and new-wave surname names.

Read below for the top five names from each category.

Trending Classics (Girls):

Amelia Charlotte Eleanor Elena Oliva

Trending Classics (Boys):

Elliot Jack Oliver Theodore Graham

His 'n' Hers Names (Girls and Boys):

Ari Azariah Baylor Bellamy Briar

The Hottest Sounds (Girls and Boys):

Tate Tatum Callum Colson Ellison

Fresh and Faux Biblical Boys:

Alijah Asher Avi Aziel Azrael

Uplifting Names (Girls and Boys):

Ace Creed Dream Eden Halo

Outdoorsy Names (Girls and Boys):

Aspen Bear Briar Brooks Clover

Long Lyrical Girl Names:

Adelina Amira Aurora Azalea Calliope

New-Wave Surname Names (Girls and Boys):

Adler Archer Baker Banks Blair

For the full list of names, visit Nameberry.