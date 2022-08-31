From Charlotte to Theodore — Here Are the Most Popular Baby Names in the U.S. for 2021

The world's largest baby name website, Nameberry, recently announced the top names that peaked in 2021

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

Published on August 31, 2022 03:40 PM
Adorable baby girl sleeping soundly in the crib
Photo: Tang Ming Tung/Getty

The results are in for the most popular baby names in the U.S. for 2021.

After thorough research and analysis, the world's largest baby name website, Nameberry, recently announced the top names that peaked in 2021. According to the site, the list of 400 names "ranked higher in the US in 2021 than they have ever done before."

"It's an eclectic mix, ranging from Top 10 choices like Charlotte and Theodore — which have always been well-used, but never quite so popular before — to fast-rising modern names like Wrenley and Zakai," writes Nameberry's Clare Green.

Nameberry has broken down the top peaking names in a variety of categories including trending classics, his 'n' her names, the hottest sounds, fresh and faux biblical boys, uplifting names, outdoorsy names, long lyrical girl names and new-wave surname names.

Read below for the top five names from each category.

High Angle View Of Cute Baby Boy Lying In Crib At Home
Baby in crib. Getty Images/EyeEm

Trending Classics (Girls):

  1. Amelia
  2. Charlotte
  3. Eleanor
  4. Elena
  5. Oliva

Trending Classics (Boys):

  1. Elliot
  2. Jack
  3. Oliver
  4. Theodore
  5. Graham

His 'n' Hers Names (Girls and Boys):

  1. Ari
  2. Azariah
  3. Baylor
  4. Bellamy
  5. Briar

The Hottest Sounds (Girls and Boys):

  1. Tate
  2. Tatum
  3. Callum
  4. Colson
  5. Ellison

Fresh and Faux Biblical Boys:

  1. Alijah
  2. Asher
  3. Avi
  4. Aziel
  5. Azrael

Uplifting Names (Girls and Boys):

  1. Ace
  2. Creed
  3. Dream
  4. Eden
  5. Halo
Newborn baby peacefully napping in cot in a cozy environment
Getty

Outdoorsy Names (Girls and Boys):

  1. Aspen
  2. Bear
  3. Briar
  4. Brooks
  5. Clover

Long Lyrical Girl Names:

  1. Adelina
  2. Amira
  3. Aurora
  4. Azalea
  5. Calliope

New-Wave Surname Names (Girls and Boys):

  1. Adler
  2. Archer
  3. Baker
  4. Banks
  5. Blair

For the full list of names, visit Nameberry.

