The top three boy names and girl names were the same as 2019's rankings from the Social Security Administration's report

From William to Charlotte — These Were the Most Popular Baby Names in the U.S. for 2020

The most popular baby names of 2020 saw some repeats from the previous year.

According to a new report from the Social Security Administration, Liam, Noah and Oliver continue to be the top three monikers for boys, and for baby girls, 2019 holdovers Olivia, Emma and Ava still take the cake.

Liam has been the most-used boy name since 2017 when it took the top spot from Noah, which now sits at No. 2. This is the second year for Olivia to reign, taking the honor in 2019 from Emma, which had a five-year streak.

Different from 2019, Henry and Alexander have entered the top 10, displacing Mason and Ethan; on the girls list, the 10 names are the same, just with a fluctuation in order of popularity.

See the top 10 names of 2020 listed below.

Boy names:

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Oliver

4. Elijah

5. William

6. James

7. Benjamin

8. Lucas

9. Henry

10. Alexander

Girl names: