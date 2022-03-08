The Most Iconic and Memorable Celebrity Maternity Looks
From bump-baring two-pieces to sheer chic looks, these celebrity moms rocked some of the most iconic maternity ensembles of all time
Lucille Ball's Checkered Sheath in 1953
Ball made history as only the second woman to appear on television while pregnant. Because pregnancy was a taboo subject for audiences of the time, her maternity style was loose and comfortable.
Yoko Ono's Casual Maternity Style in 1975
Ono was pregnant with her son, Sean, when she wore this casual yet chic look to a Broadway performance with John Lennon in 1975.
Princess Diana's Emerald Maternity Look in 1982
Princess Diana (with Prince Philip) dressed up her baby bump during Trooping Colour in 1982.
Demi Moore's Crushed Velvet Gown in 1991
Moore — who made waves with her iconic, nude Vanity Fair cover the same year — covered up in a chic black velvet dress in 1991.
Jada Pinkett Smith's Bump-Baring Look at the 1998 Grammys
Pinkett Smith made sure that her bump got all of the attention at the 1998 Grammy Awards, where she wore a stunning, sheer, sequined gown.
Sarah Jessica Parker's Pretty Pink Dress at the 2002 Sex and the City Premiere
Parker was pregnant with her first child, son James, when she attended the premiere of Sex and the City in an adorable baby pink dress by Narcisco Rodriguez. Would you expect anything less from Carrie Bradshaw herself!?
Kate Hudson's Silver Two-Piece at the 2003 Venice Film Festival
Hudson, who was pregnant with her first baby, Ryder, at the time, wore a two-piece, bump-baring look for the premiere of Le Divorce at the 2003 Venice Film Festival.
Catherine Zeta-Jones' 2003 Oscar Gown
Zeta-Jones was just 10 days away from giving birth to her daughter Carys when she took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2003. The actress wore a stunning Versace gown for the occasion.
Jennifer Lopez's Stunning White Gown in 2007
Lopez was a vision in white when she wore this Versace Resort gown in 2007. The multi-talented star, who was pregnant with twins Max and Emme, was absolutely glowing.
Beyoncé's Bump Debut from the 2011 MTV VMAs
Beyoncé cradled her baby bump (she was pregnant with her first child, Blue Ivy) in a red, one-shoulder Lanvin gown at the 2011 MTV VMAs, where she also confirmed her pregnancy onstage during a joyful performance of "Love on Top."
Angelina Jolie's Green Grecian Gown from the 2008 Cannes Film Festival
In 2008, Jolie was pregnant with twins, Knox and Vivienne, when she attended the premiere of Kung Fu Panda in an olive green maternity gown by Max Azria.
Natalie Portman's Purple Gown from the 2011 Oscars
Portman attended the 2011 Oscars — she won Best Actress that year! — in a custom Rodarte gown that showed off her growing baby bump. The actress was pregnant with her first child, Aleph Portman-Millepied, at the time.
Kate Middleton's Classic Green Dress in 2018
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, was 7 months pregnant with third child Prince Louis when she wore this deep green cap-sleeved gown by Jenny Packham to the 2018 BAFTA Awards. The dress featured a black sash underneath her bust, which accentuated her baby bump.
Kim Kardashian's Floral Moment at the 2013 Met Gala
Kardashian turned heads at her first Met Gala, which she attended in 2013 while pregnant with her first baby, North West. She wore a floor-length, floral gown designed by then-Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci, completing the look with gloves of the same fabric.
Kerry Washington's Chic 2016 Emmys Look
Consider this maternity look handled. The Scandal star wore a stunning custom Brandon Maxwell gown that featured cutouts and a cape to the 2016 Emmys. She was pregnant with her son, Caleb Kelechi, at the time.
Serena Williams' Green Gown at the 2017 Met Gala
The tennis pro was pregnant with her daughter, Alexis Olympia, when she attended the 2017 Met Gala in a Versace gown that made us all green with envy.
Beyoncé's Golden Grammy Gown in 2017
Beyoncé was pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir when she performed at the 2017 Grammy Awards in this gorgeous, sheer, gold gown that had her looking like a total goddess.
Meghan Markle's Fashion-Forward One-Shoulder Maternity Moment in 2018
The Duchess of Sussex made an unannounced, surprise appearance at the 2018 British Fashion Awards wearing a one-shoulder Givenchy black dress. The mom-to-be was pregnant with her first child, Archie Harrison, and lovingly cradled her baby bump while honoring her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller, artistic director of Givenchy.
Cardi B's Met Gala Maternity Moment in 2018
Cardi B made a statement at her first Met Gala in 2018, wearing a Moschino look that perfectly fit the evening's theme of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."
Pregnant with her first baby, Kulture Kiari, the rapper showed off her growing bump in a pearl-encrusted gown.
Blake Lively's Bump Debut in 2019
The girl mom announced her third pregnancy (with daughter, Betty) in style, literally, when she stepped out wearing a hand-stitched sequin Retrofête slip with a thigh-high slit that hugged her belly to the premiere of Pokémon Detective in 2019. She fully embraced her role as "PokeMOM" with this look!
Anne Hathaway's Classic Cream Look from the Modern Love Premiere in 2019
Hathaway was pregnant with her son, Jack, in 2019 when she wore an all-cream look to the premiere of Modern Love, opting for an asymmetrical shirt and wide-legged pants for the occasion.
Ashley Graham's Leather Look in 2019
The model was pregnant with her son, Isaac, in 2019 when she wore this skin-tight latex look by Vex Clothing that showed off her growing bump.
America Ferrara's Regal Look for the 2020 Oscars
Ferrara — who was pregnant with her daughter, Lucia Marisol, at the 2020 Oscars — looked like royalty in a dress that paid homage to the Lenca tribe of Honduras, which is her parent's native country.
Ciara's Sheer and Shiny Vanity Fair Afterparty Look in 2020
Ralph & Russo created this stunning, sheer, sequined look for Ciara, who was pregnant with her third child when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2020.
Jodie Turner-Smith's Head-Turning Yellow Look at the 2020 BAFTAs
Turner-Smith showed off her impeccable maternity style at the 2020 BAFTAs. The Queen & Slim actress was pregnant with her first child when she donned this custom, bright yellow, sequined Gucci gown.
Jennifer Lawrence's Golden Moment in 2022
After a low-key pregnancy, the Don't Look Up actress showed up to the film's premiere looking like a golden goddess in a floor-length Dior gown, which included strands of gold fringe and a sheer cape.
Rihanna's Fashion Week Stunner in 2022
Rihanna's bump was front row at Paris Fashion Week in March 2022, when she wore a sheer black dress with black lingerie, a leather cape and matching knee-high leather boots.