Surprise! Country Star Morgan Wallen Welcomes Son Indigo Wilder: 'I'm a Changed Man'

"I promise I'll always protect you, and do my best to be an example of a good, godly man just like my daddy was for me," the "Chasin' You" singer wrote on Instagram

Country singer Morgan Wallen is a dad!

The "Whiskey Glasses" singer, 27, has welcomed a baby boy, he announced on Instagram Monday.

Son Indigo Wilder was born to Wallen and ex KT Smith on Friday, July 10 at 5:43 p.m. in Nashville, Tennessee. Weighing in at 6 lbs., 13 oz., the newborn's arrival has left his country star dad a "changed man."

"Since you came into the world Friday, I see mine differently now," Wallen wrote on Instagram alongside a photo holding his son. "It's not just me anymore, and I'm glad it's not. This year has been the hardest of my life in so many ways, but that's not what I will remember it by. You are. You are a gift and this tough year just made sense."

Wallen promised the baby that he will be "the Dad you deserve as well as the co-parent your mother deserves."

"Since you were born, I know that every decision I make will be with you in mind. I promise I'll always protect you, and do my best to be an example of a good, godly man just like my daddy was for me," the "Chasin' You" singer continued.

Wallen said that he is "glad" to share the news of his son's arrival, admitting he was "a little scared" to learn what parenthood feels like.

"But it's the coolest damn feeling," he said, "and I'm ready for whatever God has planned for me and my little guy."

"He's healthy and happy and while I'm typing this I'm getting in the truck to go hold him right now," he concluded his post. "Thank you for all the love and prayers. Thank you to my friends and family who have called and texted me letting me know how happy they are for me and that I have their support. I can't wait to see him hook into his first big one."

Smith also shared the news of the newborn's arrival on her own Instagram Saturday, sharing several photos from the hospital and writing, "when you pray for God to send someone who reciprocates your love for them- and he sends you the most perfect version of that.."

"Yesterday was nothing short of complete bliss.. ✨♥️" she added, revealing the little one's nickname: "Indie Wilder you are your mama's answered prayer times infinity and the cutest little human ham hunk I’ve ever laid eyes on."

Smith has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram and on Friday teased her baby's arrival with a shot from her hospital bed cradling her bump.