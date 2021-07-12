Morgan Wallen Celebrates Son Indigo Wilder's 1st Birthday with Ex KT Smith After Controversy

The birthday celebration comes five months after Morgan Wallen apologized when a video surfaced of the country singer using a racial slur

Morgan Wallen and his ex KT Smith celebrated their baby boy turning 1 year old on Saturday.

Sharing photos from their cowboy-themed party, the parents honored son Indigo Wilder, with the country singer, 28, writing in the Instagram caption, "1 year of being a legend. Happy birthday, son." Smith, on her page, shared additional photos and wrote simply, "Pure joy."

The pair welcomed Indigo on July 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. Weighing in at 6 lbs., 13 oz., the newborn's arrival has left his country star dad a "changed man," he said at the time.

"Since you came into the world Friday, I see mine differently now," Wallen wrote, announcing the news last year. "It's not just me anymore, and I'm glad it's not. This year has been the hardest of my life in so many ways, but that's not what I will remember it by. You are. You are a gift and this tough year just made sense."

Wallen promised the baby that he will be "the Dad you deserve as well as the co-parent your mother deserves."

"Since you were born, I know that every decision I make will be with you in mind. I promise I'll always protect you, and do my best to be an example of a good, godly man just like my daddy was for me," he then continued.

This past February, Wallen and his friends were captured on video arriving at his house after a night out, and Wallen used the N-word to describe one of his companions. The clip was later obtained by TMZ, prompting Wallen to issue an apology amid the fallout, which included the suspension of his record label contract, removal from radio airplay and disqualification from the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards.

"I let so many people down," he said in an apology post shortly after the scandal. "I let my parents down and they're the furthest thing from the person in that video. I let my son down, and I'm not okay with that."

He also indicated that he'd spoken with Black-led organizations and was committed to working with them on educating himself on racist behavior.

Wallen further posted a letter to his fans addressing the controversy on April 13, saying in one part of the handwritten message, "I've made some mistakes, I'm figuring those out, + I apologized because I was truly sorry + have been making my amends."

Sharing a photo of himself snuggling with his child last month, Wallen wrote, "1 more day to be my little kids dad…lord knows I'm a lucky man."

Wallen previously told PEOPLE that he and Smith had broken off their years-long relationship before their baby — whom they call Indie — was conceived, but "obviously we still saw each other some."