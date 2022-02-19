Morgan Stewart Welcomes Second Baby with Jordan McGraw: 'We Are So in Love'

Morgan Stewart's bundle of joy has arrived!

The E! host, 33, announced that she and husband Jordan McGraw welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Grey Oliver, who was born on Feb. 17.

"GREY OLIVER MCGRAW joined us exactly one year and a day after his big sister and we are so in love 💙," Stewart captioned a photo of herself cradling the newborn.

McGraw, 35, also celebrated the news on his Instagram account, posting, "Grey Oliver McGraw. 2/17/22."

Jordan McGraw Credit: Jordan McGraw/Instagram

The television personality revealed in September on E!'s Daily Pop that she and McGraw were expecting their second baby, just six months after she gave birth to their first child, daughter Row Renggli.

"Maybe this baby will look like me??" she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the couple embracing her baby bump.

McGraw, a singer and son of Dr. Phil McGraw, shared the same photo, writing in the caption, "Round 2 ❤️."

During her Necessary Realness show, Stewart said the pregnancy was partially a surprise, though she always wanted to have babies back to back.

"I don't think a pregnancy is ever a total surprise, but in my case it was pretty surprising considering I had all those thyroid issues. But we also knew what we were doing. So, it was both," she said at the time.

"Row is about to be 7 months. But I was also very fortunate; I always said I wanted to have babies really close together to get it done. Because if I would have stopped now and waited three years, there's no f-----g way I would have gotten back on that pregnancy train," continued Stewart. "At least now I get to black out, dump, be insane and not have to get double sets of toys — the toys around, it kills me so much."

Stewart admitted that "everything" scares her about becoming a mom of two under 2: "I feel like I just got a handle on Row, and then to go through a whole new newborn stage. But again, I'm happy to just get it all out, done."