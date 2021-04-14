Morgan Stewart Reveals She's '11 Months Without Botox' After Welcoming Baby Daughter Row

Morgan Stewart is getting candid about motherhood nearly two months after giving birth to daughter Row Renggli.

On Tuesday, the host of E! News' Nightly Pop, 31, gave fans a glimpse of her life as a mom when she shared a photo from her family's vacation at the Amangiri resort in Utah.

In the picture, Stewart can be seen wearing a bikini top and Chanel skirt as she holds her baby girl by the pool.

"2 months with my babe and 11 months without Botox 😓," she captioned the shot.

The former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star also posted a video of Row playing with a necklace on her Instagram Stories.

"Clutching mommy's pearls already," she jokes in the clip.

Stewart and her husband Jordan McGraw welcomed Row — their first child together — on Feb. 16. The couple announced the arrival a day later.

"Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later she decided to join our party!" Stewart wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a photo from her hospital bed. "And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met."

Meanwhile, McGraw, who is the son of television host Dr. Phil McGraw, shared a photo of himself standing in his wife's hospital room while holding their daughter.

"Row Renggli McGraw 2/16/21" the musician, 34, captioned the post.

Last month, McGraw celebrated his first month with Row by gushing over the little one's eyes. Sharing the first photo of Row's face, he wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Those baby blues."

Morgan also marked the milestone by posting a sweet photo of herself holding up her newborn.

"The happiest month I've ever had," she captioned the mother-daughter picture.

Stewart broke the news of her pregnancy on social media in August, just one month after announcing her engagement to McGraw.