Morgan Stewart Reveals Husband Jordan McGraw Had Vasectomy After Welcoming Back-to-Back Babies

Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw won't be adding any more little ones to their family.

On Monday, the TV personality returned from maternity leave to her co-hosting duties on E!'s Nightly Pop, where she revealed that her husband got a vasectomy and that they are done having kids.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"No more babies," said Stewart. "I want to say this here. Vasectomy has happened. We didn't f—k around."

The announcement comes after Stewart and McGraw welcomed two babies nearly one year apart. The couple's first baby, daughter Row Renggli, was born on Feb. 16, 2021, and their second baby, son Grey Oliver, arrived on Feb. 17, 2022.

Stewart said she went to the vasectomy appointment with her husband, sharing that it was "10 minutes" and "no big deal."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After co-host Nina Parker asked if it was "painful," Stewart quipped, "Men are such f—g babies. I pushed out two humans in four minutes and he was like, 'I have to shave what?' And I was like, 'Are you kidding?' "

The E! host announced earlier this year that she and McGraw welcomed baby boy Grey with a sweet post on Instagram.

"GREY OLIVER MCGRAW joined us exactly one year and a day after his big sister and we are so in love 💙," Stewart captioned a photo of herself cradling the newborn.

McGraw also celebrated the news on his Instagram account, posting, "Grey Oliver McGraw. 2/17/22."

During her Necessary Realness show last September, Stewart said her second pregnancy was partially a surprise, though she always wanted to have babies back-to-back.

"I don't think a pregnancy is ever a total surprise, but in my case it was pretty surprising considering I had all those thyroid issues. But we also knew what we were doing. So, it was both," she said at the time.