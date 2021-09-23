Pregnant Morgan Stewart Says Baby on the Way Is 'Last,' Always Wanted Close in Age 'to Get It Done'

Morgan Stewart's baby on the way will complete her family.

The E! host is currently expecting her second baby with husband Jordan McGraw, an announcement that came earlier this month, just six months after she gave birth to their first child, daughter Row Renggli, on Feb. 16.

In a new installment of her Necessary Realness show, Stewart says the pregnancy was partially a surprise, though she always wanted to have babies back to back.

"I don't think a pregnancy is ever a total surprise, but in my case it was pretty surprising considering I had all those thyroid issues. But we also knew what we were doing. So, it was both," she says.

"Row is about to be 7 months. But I was also very fortunate; I always said I wanted to have babies really close together to get it done. Because if I would have stopped now and waited three years, there's no f-----g way I would have gotten back on that pregnancy train," continues Stewart. "At least now I get to black out, dump, be insane and not have to get double sets of toys — the toys around, it kills me so much."

Stewart admits that "everything" scares her about becoming a mom of two under 2: "I feel like I just got a handle on Row, and then to go through a whole new newborn stage. But again, I'm happy to just get it all out, done."

"This is the last baby I'm having," she says. "We're doing it."

Announcing the birth of her first baby back in February, Stewart wrote on Instagram, "Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later she decided to join our party! And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met."

In June, Stewart revealed that she was diagnosed with a thyroid issue, urging her followers not to "wait as long as I did to get things checked out, especially if you're a new mama."

Stewart broke the news of her previous pregnancy on social media in August 2020, just one month after the couple got engaged. In December, the couple tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony, sharing the happy news in coordinating Instagram posts.