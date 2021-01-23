Morgan Stewart is expecting her first child — a baby girl — with husband Jordan McGraw

Pregnant Morgan Stewart Gets Candid About Postpartum Sex: 'There Is No Funny Business for 6 Weeks'

Morgan Stewart is getting real about intimacy after pregnancy.

The 32-year-old Nightly Pop host, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Jordan McGraw, opened up about the idea of postpartum sex during Thursday's episode of the E! News show, candidly sharing that the couple "already had this conversation."

"It's been very clear, there is no funny business for six weeks," she told co-hosts Nina Parker and Hunter March. She then joked that there was another sexual activity the pair could do instead.

However, according to the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum, her post-baby sex life has been the least of her worries during her pregnancy.

"I'm gonna tell you guys a secret. I'm a little worried about the whole labor part — just a little nervous about that. But I know you didn't expect that," Stewart said.

"I know that it's shocking news," she continued, joking that "no one ever says that."

"But I'm worried about the pain and I'm worried about the potential ripping of anything. I'm quite scared," the mom-to-be said.

Stewart first shared news of her pregnancy in July, posting a video of McGraw popping a balloon filled with pink confetti to show that they're expecting a baby girl.

"She may not be great at math but at least we know she'll be well dressed 🥰," Stewart captioned the clip on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, McGraw — who is the son of television host Dr. Phil McGraw — wrote from his account, "Been working on my dad jokes for years."

This will be the first child for the couple, who married on Dec. 9 — just months after announcing their engagement.

Recently, Stewart revealed that she's less than a month away from her due date.

"Carrying this babe for three more weeks 🤯," she captioned a nude selfie shared on her Instagram.