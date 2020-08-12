Pregnant Morgan Stewart Jokes About How Morning Sickness Helped Her Keep Baby News Under Wraps

Cat's out of the bag for Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw!

The couple announced Monday that they're expecting their first child together, a daughter. And the following day, Stewart appeared on E! News' Daily Pop to discuss the exciting news — and her impressive ability to keep it quiet for so long — with co-hosts Erin Lim and Nina Parker.

"First of all, I'm so happy that we can now say that out loud and it's no longer a secret," said the mom-to-be, 32. "Because the secret-keeping for that long, for me, has been one of the hardest things I've ever had to go through."

She also revealed she has been dealing with severe morning sickness — but the silver lining is that it helped her keep the news to herself easier. "I was so sick that I couldn't talk a lot," she joked.

Parker suspected her colleague might be expecting, though, as Stewart had called McGraw her "baby daddy" recently and "little things about [Morgan were] changing," like her breasts.

"I'm not kidding, my boobs are going to be the fourth member of whatever show we're on," Stewart joked.

Stewart and Jordan, 34, appeared together on Nightly Pop later that day, where a flashback clip took viewers inside a moment when a psychic predicted she would be "getting pregnant in April" and "get pregnant before I got married" (though the psychic also saw that the baby would be a boy).

The couple went on to discuss how they think their daughter will be in both looks and personality, with Stewart predicting that she would "be really smart" and not "experience the difficulties that I did in school."

"I think she's gonna be really smart, maybe a little bit more on the nerdy side," added the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum, citing her fiancé's intelligence.

On the flip side, "I'm witty but can't solve a problem," Stewart admitted.

Stewart broke the news that she's expecting on social media, sharing a video of the couple bursting a balloon filled with pink confetti to announce they're having a baby girl.

"She may not be great at math but at least we know she'll be well dressed 🥰," the first-time mother-to-be captioned the clip on her Instagram feed.

Meanwhile, Jordan — who is the son of television host Dr. Phil McGraw — wrote from his account alongside the same footage, "Been working on my dad jokes for years."