Morgan Stewart and Husband Jordan McGraw Welcome Daughter Row Renggli: 'The Coolest Girl I've Ever Met'

Morgan Stewart's baby girl has arrived!

The host of E! News' Nightly Pop and her husband Jordan McGraw welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Tuesday. Stewart shared a photo of herself and the newborn on Instagram Wednesday, revealing the little one's name: Row Renggli McGraw.

"Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later she decided to join our party!" Stewart wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo from her hospital bed.

"And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met," the TV personality added.

McGraw also shared the happy news of Row's arrival on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself standing in his wife's hospital room holding their daughter.

"Row Renggli McGraw 2/16/21" he captioned the post.

Stewart broke the news of her pregnancy on social media in August, just one month after the couple got engaged. The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum shared a video of the couple bursting a balloon filled with pink confetti to announce that they were having a baby girl.

"She may not be great at math but at least we know she'll be well dressed 🥰," Stewart captioned the clip on Instagram.

"Been working on my dad jokes for years," McGraw, the son of Dr. Phil's Phil McGraw, wrote in his own Instagram post.

Stewart and McGraw tied the knot in December in a private wedding ceremony, sharing the happy news in coordinating Instagram posts.

"Btw ... Jordan and Morgan McGraw," Stewart captioned a photo of the newlywed couple sharing a kiss in front of a white, rose-covered backdrop adorned with candles. McGraw also posted a photo, showing the couple smiling after saying "I do." He captioned his post, "12-9-20."