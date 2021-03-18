Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw welcomed their daughter Row Renggli McGraw on Feb. 16

Morgan Stewart and Husband Jordan McGraw Share First Photo of Newborn Baby Row's Face: ‘Those Baby Blues’

Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw's shared the first photo of their newborn baby Row Renggli McGraw's face on Instagram.

McGraw, 34, posted a picture on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday of Row, 4 weeks, being held by Stewart, 31.

"Those baby blues," McGraw wrote, bringing attention to his daughter's blue eyes.

The host of E! News' Nightly Pop also re-posted the photo on her own Instagram Stories.

The couple's reveal of baby Row's face comes a day after Stewart shared a sweet photo of herself and her daughter wearing onesies.

"The happiest month I've ever had," she captioned the picture of her holding up her newborn.

Stewart and her husband McGraw announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram on Feb. 17.

"Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later she decided to join our party!" Stewart wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo from her hospital bed.

"And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met," the TV personality added.

McGraw shared a photo of himself standing in his wife's hospital room holding their daughter.

"Row Renggli McGraw 2/16/21" he captioned the post.

Stewart broke the news of her pregnancy on social media in August, just one month after the couple got engaged.

In December, the couple tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony, sharing the happy news in coordinating Instagram posts.

"Btw ... Jordan and Morgan McGraw," Stewart captioned a photo of the newlywed couple sharing a kiss in front of a white, rose-covered backdrop adorned with candles. McGraw also posted a photo, showing the couple smiling after saying "I do." He captioned his post, "12-9-20."

