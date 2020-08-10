The baby news comes a month after the pair announced their engagement

Morgan Stewart Is Expecting First Child with Jordan McGraw — Couple Reveals Sex of Baby on the Way

Morgan Stewart is going to be a mom!

On Monday, the E! News’ Nightly Pop host, 32, broke the news that she's expecting her first child with fiancé Jordan McGraw and shared a video of the couple bursting a balloon filled with pink confetti to announce they're having a baby girl.

"She may not be great at math but at least we know she’ll be well dressed 🥰," Stewart captioned the clip on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, McGraw — who is the son of television host Dr. Phil McGraw — wrote from his account, "Been working on my dad jokes for years."

The baby news comes just a month after Stewart announced her engagement to McGraw, 34.

On July 4, the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum shared a photo of herself smiling while wearing a strapless bikini and a diamond sparkler on that finger.

"Fireworks 💥,” she captioned the picture.

In his own happy announcement, McGraw posted a photograph of the pair holding hands, in which Stewart’s ring was just barely visible.

“Plenty to smile about…" he wrote in the caption.

At the time, Dr. Phil and his wife Robin said they were thrilled by the engagement news.

“Robin and I are so thrilled for you and Jordan. So proud to add you to the family! Love you both!!!” the television personality wrote in a sweet comment on Stewart’s photo, while his wife left a string of “X” and “O” emojis in a separate reply.

Back in March, Stewart confirmed the pair had been dating for three months after the singer popped up in the background of one of her Instagram Live videos.

“Hot couple? Thank you!” Stewart said while reading some of the sweet notes left by fans.

She went on to reveal that while their relationship was new, the pair — who had first sparked romantic speculation in February after McGraw posted a photograph of them cuddling up in Paris — had briefly dated a decade earlier.

“We dated 10 years ago for a year and then he broke up because he was like, ‘I’m not down with you, bitch,’” she said. “And then I was like ‘Fine, whatever, I’m over you, I don’t care.’ And then I went on obviously to have another relationship.”

“Then the past year we got back together. Isn’t that cute?” Stewart added. “He was persistent and I was like, ‘all right.’ ”

Prior to the relationship, Stewart was married to her Rich Kids of Beverly Hills costar Brendan Fitzpatrick for three years before announcing their split in 2019.

“Brendan and I have spent six wonderful years together, but we have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways," she wrote last August on her Instagram Story. “I wanted to take the time to clarify that our reason for separating has nothing to do with anything other than two people who sadly grew apart, deciding what’s best for themselves in the next phase of their lives. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the extremely heartfelt and supportive messages so many of you have sent.”