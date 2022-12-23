Morgan Stewart Is Cherishing the 'Bond' Between Her Kids on First Christmas as a Family of Four

Morgan Stewart McGraw has had a whirlwind few years, with no sign of slowing down.

Speaking with PEOPLE about her partnership with Shipt as a Holiday Helper — offering tips for pulling off the perfect celebration down to the wire — the TV personality and lifestyle trendsetter, 34, admits it's a lot to tackle for the first time as a mom of two.

Stewart McGraw celebrated her second wedding anniversary with husband Jordan McGraw earlier this month. In those two years, the couple has welcomed two babies — son Grey Oliver, 10 months, and daughter Row Renggli, 22 months.

"I was thinking about this time last year and then obviously, it hit me that I didn't have a whole other human — my son — so it was just a little bit more laid back, and Row was a lot younger as well," she begins.

When it comes to tackling her to-do list this holiday season, the mom of two has "been taking every day as it comes."

One recent hiccup? Stopping to meet Santa during a holiday shopping trip with Row.

"I tried to bring my daughter to meet Santa and get some holiday shopping done, about three days ago, and that was a disaster," she admits. "She was screaming at the top of her lungs."

Laughing, she adds, "She's not ready for Santa is the moral of that story. So then, there was no holiday shopping at that point because we had to leave."

Despite some bumps in the road, Stewart McGraw has been enjoying settling into their dynamic as a family of four.

"I think the biggest milestone is just how much they have started to bond. They've become just so much more aware of each other than ever before in previous months," she says of her two little ones.

"Seeing them starting to do their nighttime routines together and spend time together, you can just see that bond; it's just instinctual. It's very, very sweet to see."

Stewart McGraw likes to check in with her husband ahead of the holidays to figure out what's most important to the two of them and recommends other new parents do the same.

"We're very much like quality over quantity. I can spend time around my kids every single day, but it doesn't matter if I'm not focused, if I'm on my phone, or if I'm doing things," she reasons.

"So around the holiday season, try to take a second with your partner to plan what your priorities are. Figure out your top three things that you want to experience with your children and try to get at least two of them done," she recommends, adding, "and make time for yourself, to enjoy each other."

The year ahead promises a lot of new adventures for the family of four, from travel to the first combined birthday for the siblings, born just a year and a day apart.

"I think we're really pumped because they're in this age range where they're just starting to become such little, real people," she adds. "It's really fun to be around and experience."