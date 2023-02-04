NBC News' Morgan Radford Welcomes First Baby with David Williams: 'In a State of Wondrous Awe'

Morgan Radford is officially a mom!

The NBC News Daily co-anchor, 35, and husband David Williams welcomed their first baby together, daughter Adelana "Lana" Marcia Radford Williams, on Thursday.

Radford and Williams' daughter's name holds a special meaning. Adelana is a Yoruban word meaning the conduit by which more good things are to come, while Marcia, her middle name, comes from her maternal grandmother, Lily Marcia.

"The last few days have been total bliss: a swirl of newborn kisses, sweet baby smells, and wide-eyed innocence. The way she looks at me and seems to instinctively know the tremendous, all-consuming love that I have for her — simply sets my world on fire," Radford tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

"Adelana's days are filled with made-up nursery rhymes sung to her by her father, sweet baby babble while she dreams, and endless kisses from her four grandparents who are spoiling her with tenderness (and their speed of diaper changes, which far exceeds that of her first-time parents!)," she adds. "You always hear people describe how they didn't know a love like this existed before their little ones — and now I get it: it is truly the purest, most steady, untouched terrain of human love that is possible."

Radford and Williams celebrated baby Adelana — who weighed 8 lbs., 1 oz. and measured 21 inches at birth — in a joint Instagram post on Saturday.

"Hello World! Meet ✨ADELANA ✨ (or "LANA" for short!) She is the life that love created," the couple began the caption of their post.

They added that their little one "is also the living manifestation of decades of love and investment by her (very) proud grandparents, who cannot stop staring at her in joy and disbelief."

"Thank you for all of the well-wishes and prayers bringing her into this world; it means the world to us as sleep-deprived parents who can't stop staring at her full head of hair and tiny little toes. We are simply in a state of wondrous awe, witness to how precious and miraculous human life is," Radford and Williams continued.

The new parents then shared more about their baby's name, "one we hoped would connect her to her family, her roots, and our dreams for a bright and colorful future of her choosing," before concluding their post: "A good friend / colleague told me that to know a love like this is to live forever…and I feel like I've already lived an eternity. ❤️."

The journalist first shared the exciting news that she was expecting in August 2022 while appearing on the third hour of Today.

Later speaking with PEOPLE at the time about her baby on the way, Radford said, "It is so special to share this milestone with my Today show family; they were there when I froze my eggs, got engaged, had my wedding postponed during the pandemic — and finally! — when we got married this year in Colombia."

"I'm pumped. I can't wait to tell lots of dad jokes," Williams added. "I am ready to get the kid out on the soccer field as soon as possible!"

"The swell of support and knowledge viewers shared with me as I started my career, as I froze my eggs, and as I got married was invaluable," Radford also noted, adding, "I hope this step is no different – because I am incredibly excited, but also quite nervous!"

"I look forward to learning from our viewers and from hearing their advice — and of, course, doing what I do best, using this new experience to ask tough questions on an even wider range of stories that can bring us all some comfort and clarity," she continued.

Radford has been open about her desire to start a family, first discussing her fertility with viewers in 2018, when a segment aired about the process of Radford freezing her eggs. Those eggs, however, were not used when Radford got pregnant last year.