NBC News NOW Anchor Morgan Radford Announces She's Expecting Her First Baby

Along with an upcoming job title update, Morgan Radford will be adding mom to her résumé

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on August 22, 2022 11:30 AM
NBC News NOW Anchor Morgan Radford Announces She's Expecting Her First Baby
Photo: Mariano Martínez

NBC News NOW anchor and NBC News correspondent Morgan Radford has a lot of changes coming her way.

Not only will the 34-year-old journalist be joining NBC News Daily as a co-anchor beginning Sept. 12, but she'll be doing so as an expectant mom. Appearing on the third hour of Today, Radford revealed that she and husband David Williams, 37, are expecting their first baby.

Radford has been open about her desire to start a family, first discussing her fertility with viewers in 2018, when a segment aired about the process of Radford freezing her eggs.

Speaking with PEOPLE about her baby on the way, Radford says, "It is so special to share this milestone with my TODAY Show family; they were there when I froze my eggs, got engaged, had my wedding postponed during the pandemic— and finally! — when we got married this year in Colombia."

Also excited is Williams, who is hoping for an athlete. "I'm pumped. I can't wait to tell lots of dad jokes," he says. "I am ready to get the kid out on the soccer field as soon as possible!"

NBC News NOW Anchor Morgan Radford Announces She's Expecting Her First Baby
Nathan Congleton

"The swell of support and knowledge viewers shared with me as I started my career, as I froze my eggs, and as I got married was invaluable," Radford notes, adding, "I hope this step is no different – because I am incredibly excited, but also quite nervous!"

"What's it like being a first-time parent? How do you balance your love of your career with this new, awesome responsibility? How do you get prepared?"

"I look forward to learning from our viewers and from hearing their advice — and of, course, doing what I do best, using this new experience to ask tough questions on an even wider range of stories that can bring us all some comfort and clarity."

Radford first found out she was pregnant during a trip to Mexico City with a friend.

"I asked my friend if the chilaquiles we ate that morning were bothering him too. He turned to me slowly, shook his head, and paused before staring me directly in the eyes and asking, 'Estás embarazada? (Are you pregnant)?' "

Considering the possibility, Radford and her friend went to a local 24-hour pharmacy to get a pregnancy test. "I told him I was pretty sure it was just my tummy settling from breakfast, but it turns out … I was baking my own little chilaquiles!"

Thus far, she's had an easy time with pregnancy. "I've been very lucky to have had very few symptoms so far," she says, adding, "I am still shocked every time I see an ultrasound and realize there is a whole little life growing inside me."

