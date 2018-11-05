Morgan Miller Shares Son's Ultrasound Photo — Featuring Image She Sees as Sign of Late Daughter

Morgan Miller is seeing signs of her late daughter Emeline Grier in the most meaningful places.

On Sunday, the beach volleyball player and wife of Olympic skier Bode Miller used Instagram to share images of the couple’s now-4-week-old son, including one where he was still in utero — accompanied by an image that his mom thinks is a sign from Emeline, who died after drowning in a pool in June at 19 months old.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

“When we walked out of the hospital without our Emmy, despair and uncertainty surrounded us,” wrote Morgan, 31, in the lengthy, touching caption. “The parting words from the medical staff, in those early hours after we lost our baby Emmy, was to check on the baby in my tummy. So, 5 days after losing her, I reluctantly had the ultrasound tech come check on the baby growing in my belly.”

“I asked the tech to be quick. She asked if I wanted a 3D image to which I replied, ‘No,’ ” she continued. “She swiftly maneuvered the wand around my stomach, checking on all parts. As she viewed the baby’s profile, she told me, ‘I know you don’t want a 3D image but this is a perfect angle and I feel like I need to do one. I will be quick.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Morgan Miller Shares Heartbreaking Photo of Daughter’s Final Moments: “I Love You, My Baby Girl”

Something miraculous happened, then — and it was a moment Morgan will never forget.

“As quickly as I saw this new baby, my eyes moved to the angel lying to the right of his face, holding him, arms around his neck,” she recalled. “Almost as if to say, ‘It’s okay. I’m here. It’s going to be okay. I love you.’ I hold onto this picture as a clear sign that my son knows his sister. That my baby girl Emmy is still with us.”

“And now that our sweet baby boy is here earth side, he now holds her,” Morgan concluded in her post, which included a photo that showed her newborn holding a charm with a tiny handprint on it.

RELATED VIDEO: Bode Miller and Wife Morgan Welcome Son Four Months After 19-Month-Old Daughter Emeline’s Tragic Death



On Monday, Morgan posted a series of three images of her late daughter to mark what would have been her second birthday, showing Emeline grasping a cup and hanging out with brother Nash Skan, 3.

“Happy Birthday my baby girl. I love you to the heavens and back,” she wrote.