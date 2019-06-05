Morgan Miller Shares Video of 8-Month-Old Son Face Down in Pool as He Learns to Flip and Float

Morgan Miller is sharing videos from her baby son’s swim training, one year after her 19-month-old daughter with husband Bode Miller, Emeline Grier, tragically drowned in a backyard pool.

On Tuesday, Miller, 32, posted a series of clips to her Instagram Story, showing the details of 8-month-old son Easton Vaughn Rek‘s swimming lessons.

In the footage, Easton is shown practicing with a swim instructor, who flips him upside down so the baby boy is face down in the water. Proving he’s a fast learner, Easton then kicks around until he’s back face up. The instructor then flips him again once more, and Easton, who is wearing just a swim diaper, turns back over even faster the second time.

“Working so hard but he’s doing it!” Miller captioned the videos. She also shared links and information about the swimming education program Easton was taking part in, called Infant Swimming Resource’s Self-Rescue [ISR].

The program teaches babies Easton’s age to roll onto their backs and then “float, rest and breathe” until help arrives.

This isn’t the first time Miller has shared details of Easton’s swim classes.

In April, she posted Instagram Story clips of her son’s early swim lessons, writing, “I cried tears of hope watching my baby boy learn this life-saving skill … and then tears of sadness because it was all I had to do to keep my baby girl here.”

The mom explained at the time that Easton was getting in some water time each weekday for 10 minutes.

The Millers welcomed Easton on Oct. 5, four months after Emeline drowned in a neighbor’s pool in the Coto de Caza neighborhood of Orange County, California.

Last month, Miller revealed she had performed CPR on Emeline before her death.

Although her resuscitation efforts initially managed to keep their daughter alive, she ultimately died at the hospital the next day.

“Time is not on our side when it comes to water, and even though my daughter was resuscitated, there was too much damage to her brain for her to survive,” she said tearfully in an Instagram video. “It takes seconds.”

Image zoom Emeline and Bode Miller Bode Miller/Instagram

Image zoom Bode and Emeline Miller Morgane Beck/Instagram

In August, Miller opened up about her baby girl’s final moments along with a photo of herself cradling her daughter in her arms as Emeline was being given oxygen.

“I wish I could have one more day to hold you, but until that day comes, continue to work through me and give me the strength to bring awareness, my love,” she wrote. “I told you as I held you in this moment that you could still change the world, you could still move mountains.”

“Your footprint will forever be left on this world,” Miller continued. “I love you, My baby girl.”