Bode Miller's Pregnant Wife Morgan Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump: 'Feeling So Much Love'

Morgan Miller is opening up about her pregnancy.

The Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife Morgan announced in early August that they are expecting identical twin boys, who will soon join sons Easton Vaughn Rek, 10 months, and Nash Skan, 4. Bode is also dad to son Samuel Bode, 6, and daughter Neesyn Dacey, 11.

On Friday, Morgan posted a pregnancy update on her Instagram Story, showing off her growing baby bump.

“30 weeks 5 Days Identical twin boys,” she wrote along with a photo of her posing with her bare belly.

“If I’m being honest, most days, I hate being pregnant,” Morgan said. “But today, I was reminded that this belly has grown 5 healthy babies. It has been a home for the creation of life and played a monumental role in providing me with the love I get to feel every day.”

The mom-to-be added, “I should give my body the same love it has provided me. Feeling so much love and gratitude 🙏🏼.”

Morgan previously told Today that getting pregnant with twins was “completely” a shock for the couple.

“From the beginning of our relationship, [Bode] always said, ‘I want identical twin boys, born on my birthday,’ ” she said. “And this time, when we found out I was pregnant, I said, ‘Do you think it’s twins this time?’ And he said ‘No.’ “

She also explained that she went to her ultrasound appointment alone, which is where she was surprised to learn that she was expecting not one but two babies.

“Sure enough, identical twin boys,” she added in the spouses’ interview with Savannah Guthrie, going on to reveal in an Instagram post that the twins are due on Nov. 11 — almost one month to the day after Bode’s birthday.

The pregnancy announcement comes over a year after the couple’s loss of their 19-month-old daughter, Emeline Grier, who died in a tragic drowning accident.

Emeline drowned in a backyard pool in the Coto de Caza neighborhood of Orange County, California, on June 10, 2018. The toddler died at the hospital the next day.