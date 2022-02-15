Morgan and Bode Miller welcomed their baby girl on Nov. 26 and have yet to announce her name

Morgan Miller Shares the Name Husband Bode Picked for Their Baby — But Clarifies It's Not Definite

Bode Miller seems to have decided on a name for their baby girl — but wife Morgan isn't quite ready to finalize it.

On Monday, Morgan, 34, did a Q&A on her Instagram Story during which she answered whether she and Bode have named their daughter, whom they welcomed on Nov. 26.

"Have we named the baby?" Morgan asked Bode as he sat on the couch with their little girl.

"Yes," he replied, to which Morgan seemed surprised.

"We have? What's her name?" she asked her husband, to which he answered without hesitation, "Olivia."

"No, I'm not letting you say that because we don't know that," said Morgan. "How do you know that?"

"'Cause I just named her," answered Bode.

Earlier this month, Morgan shared on her Instagram Story that she and Bode have been "calling her 'Nona' for no name ..."

"... And it's kind of sticking," Morgan added.

Last month, Morgan shared that the family has been calling the newborn Ocho, which is Spanish for eight, representing the couple's eighth child.

Morgan and Bode are also parents to twin boys Asher and Aksel, 2, plus sons Easton, 3, and Nash, 6, as well as their late daughter Emeline, who drowned at 19 months old in June 2018. (Bode is also dad to son Nate, 8, and daughter Dace, 13, from previous relationships.)

The couple welcomed their baby daughter on Friday, Nov. 26, at their Orange County, California, home along with the help of midwife Lindsey Meehleis, they told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. The baby girl weighed 8 lbs., 5 oz., and measured 22.25 inches long at birth.