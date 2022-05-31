Prior to announcing her baby's name, Morgan Miller shared on Instagram that they had been calling the infant "Nona" for "no name" as well as "Ocho," representing the couple's eighth child

Morgan Miller Reveals Name of Her and Husband Bode's Baby Girl 6 Months After Her Birth

Now introducing, Scarlett Olivia Khione Miller!

Nearly six months after the birth of her daughter with husband Bode Miller, Morgan Miller revealed the name of the infant on Instagram.

Morgan, 35, posted the announcement last week, captioning a series of photos of her baby daughter, "6 Months of little miss Scarlet Olivia Khione Miller 💕"

Since welcoming baby Scarlett in November, Morgan shared a few nicknames that the couple had been calling the baby before they landed on a final decision.

In February, Morgan did a Q&A on her Instagram Story during which Bode, 44, said they had named their daughter Olivia — which the couple ended up choosing as one of Scarlett's middle names.

Morgan also shared that month that that she and Bode had been "calling her 'Nona' for no name," which was "kind of sticking."

One month prior, Morgan said that the family had been calling the newborn Ocho, which is Spanish for eight, representing the couple's eighth child.

Scarlet Olivia Khione Miller, Morgan and Bode Miller Credit: Morgan Beck Miller/Instagram. Inset: Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Morgan and Bode are also parents to twin boys Asher and Aksel, 2, plus sons Easton, 3, and Nash, 7, as well as their late daughter Emeline, who drowned at 19 months old in June 2018. (Bode is also dad to son Nate, 9, and daughter Dace, 14, from previous relationships.)

The couple welcomed baby Scarlett on Friday, Nov. 26, at their Orange County, California, home along with the help of midwife Lindsey Meehleis, they told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. The baby girl weighed 8 lbs., 5 oz., and measured 22.25 inches long at birth.