Morgan Miller Reveals the Name for Baby Daughter, 9 Weeks, That Is 'Kind of Sticking'

Morgan Miller is sharing the new nickname she has for her baby girl.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old posted a sweet video of her 9-week-old baby girl on her Instagram Story, sharing that she and husband Bode Miller have been "calling her 'Nona' for no name ..."

"... And it's kind of sticking," Morgan added.

Last month, Morgan shared that the family has been calling the newborn Ocho, which is Spanish for eight, representing the couple's eighth child.

Morgan and Bode are also parents to twin boys Asher and Aksel, 2, plus sons Easton, 3, and Nash, 6, as well as their late daughter Emeline, who drowned at 19 months old in June 2018. (Bode is also dad to son Nate, 8, and daughter Dace, 13, from previous relationships.)

Last year, Morgan opened up on Instagram about incorporating her late daughter's name — Emeline Grier — in the moniker for their new addition.

On Instagram last month, she turned to her followers for help picking the perfect name. The new mom said the couple is torn between Scarlet and Skylar for a first name, holding a poll between the two on her Instagram Story.

They've already chosen Olivia as a middle name and Morgan held another poll for the second middle name: Khione, which she says means "Greek goddess of snow," or Grier, after her late daughter.

Morgan and Bode welcomed their baby daughter on Friday, Nov. 26, at their Orange County, California, home along with the help of midwife Lindsey Meehleis, they told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. The baby girl weighed 8 lbs., 5 oz., and measured 22.25 inches long at birth.

"She's perfect and bringing her into this world was a perfect way to close this chapter of growing our family. Our hearts are so full," Morgan and Bode told PEOPLE.