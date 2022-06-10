Morgan Miller Remembers Late Daughter Emmy 4 Years After Her Drowning: 'We Miss You So Much'

Morgan Miller is paying tribute to her late daughter Emmy four years after her tragic drowning.

On Friday, Morgan shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram featuring a compilation of happy videos of Emmy prior to her drowning at 19 months old in June 2018.

"4 years ago today on June 10th we lost our baby girl to drowning, Emeline Grier 'Emmy' and...sometimes all I think about is you," Morgan writes over the montage set to Glass Animals' track "Heat Waves."

Morgan, who shares Emmy with husband Bode Miller captioned the clip, "We miss you so much baby girl. Keep moving mountains 🏔"

She also shared a smiling photo of Emmy on her Instagram Story, which Bode reshared, writing, "I miss you" and "It's been 4 years since I've been able to kiss you good night."

On the day of Emmy's drowning, Morgan had dropped by a neighbor's house with Emmy in California's Orange County and was having tea when she noticed her little girl was nowhere in sight. Emmy had wandered through an open door to the backyard and into the shallow end of the pool. Paramedics arrived and rushed Emmy to the hospital, where she died the next day.

Morgan and Bode are also parents to daughter Scarlett Olivia, 6 months, twin boys Asher and Aksel, 2, plus sons Easton, 3, and Nash, 7. (Bode is also dad to son Nate, 9, and daughter Dace, 14, from previous relationships.)

Last year, Bode and Morgan shared with PEOPLE how they keep their daughter's memory alive through conversations with their kids as well as advocating for water safety awareness in her honor.

"She comes up in regular conversation and she still has a bunch of her stuff around and her pictures," said Bode. "So I think in that sense, we try to proactively make the kids aware because the younger ones never met her, you know? Nash was pretty small, though he definitely remembers her. It really still seems like yesterday. Then there are parts that start to really feel like a long time ago."

"Not talking about her and not sharing her stories is denying our kids and us a relationship with her. We still have one. She's still very much a part of our family," Morgan said.