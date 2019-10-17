Home Stretch! Pregnant Morgan Miller Bares Her Baby Bump at 36 Weeks with Twins: 'Going Crazy'

Image zoom Morgan Miller Morgan Beck Miller/Instagram

Morgan Miller is ready to meet her twins!

The athlete and fourth-time mom-to-be, 32, showed off her growing baby bump in an Instagram Story bathroom-mirror selfie on Wednesday, baring her belly for the shot underneath a salmon-colored top.

“36 weeks & 2 days,” Morgan wrote on top of the image, adding the hashtag, “#imgoingcrazy.”

She and her husband, fellow athlete Bode Miller, revealed their pregnancy news on the Today show in August, where Morgan explained that she went to her ultrasound appointment alone and was surprised to learn that she was expecting not one but two babies.

“Sure enough, identical twin boys,” she added in the spouses’ interview with Savannah Guthrie, going on to reveal in an Instagram post that the babies are due on Nov. 11 — almost exactly one month after Bode’s 42nd birthday.

In early September, Morgan posted a pregnancy update on her Instagram Story, showing off her growing baby bump and sharing that she was 30 weeks and five days along.

“If I’m being honest, most days, I hate being pregnant,” she said in the caption. “But today, I was reminded that this belly has grown 5 healthy babies. It has been a home for the creation of life and played a monumental role in providing me with the love I get to feel every day.”

The mom-to-be added, “I should give my body the same love it has provided me. Feeling so much love and gratitude 🙏🏼.”

Followers might notice that Morgan’s phone case in her Wednesday selfie features a beautiful image of her and Bode’s late daughter Emeline Grier, who died in a tragic accident last year at 19 months old. The toddler drowned in a backyard pool in Orange County, California, on June 10, 2018. Emeline died at the hospital the next day.

Four months after their daughter’s death, the couple welcomed now-1-year-old son Easton Vaughn Rek. They are also parents to 4-year-old son Nash Skan, while Miller is additionally a father to two children from previous relationships: son Samuel Nathaniel, 6, and daughter Neesyn Dace, 11.

The parents continue to raise awareness about infant pool and water safety, sharing Easton’s swimming lessons with followers and providing information about the Infant Swimming Resource’s Self-Rescue (ISR) program, where he learns swim necessities such floating with the help of a swim instructor.