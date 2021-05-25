"My heart feels overwhelmingly full for the first time in a long time," Morgan Miller said of expecting a baby girl with husband Bode Miller

Morgan Miller Shares Excitement for Daughter on the Way: 'I've Longed to Hold a Little Girl Again'

Morgan Miller can't wait to meet her baby girl.

On Tuesday, one day after revealing the sex of her baby of the way with husband Bode Miller, Morgan shared a heartwarming Instagram post in which she expresses her excitement for the new addition to the family.

"I've dreamt of this moment for a long time and have longed to be able to hold a little girl again," Morgan begins. "My heart feels overwhelmingly full for the first time in a long time and have no doubt that my angel in heaven has her hand in this. I feel so so so lucky to be her mama and witness that those that are gone are still so close."

"To my Ocho, You have no idea how much you are already loved by so many. We have all been waiting for you 💕," she concludes the sweet message.

PEOPLE exclusively announced Morgan's pregnancy news last week. Morgan, who learned she was pregnant at three-and-a-half weeks along, is due in November and plans to have a home birth.

The couple is already parents to twin boys Asher and Aksel, 18 months, plus sons Easton, 2½, and Nash, 6, as well as daughter Emeline, who drowned at 19 months old in June 2018. Bode is also dad to son Nate, 8, and daughter Dace, 13, from two previous relationships.

On Sunday, the couple hosted a fiesta-themed party to reveal the sex of their new addition at their home in Orange County, California, with close family and friends. And on Monday, they announced the big reveal on the Today show.

"We are so excited," the Millers told PEOPLE after finding out they will be welcoming a daughter this fall.

Morgan posted a sweet photo pair on Instagram that showed the family surrounded by pink confetti, writing, "IT'S A GIRL!!! There are no words to describe this moment."

When sharing the exciting baby news with PEOPLE, the former alpine skier said the pair is "finally on our last pregnancy."

"There's obviously no replacing kids," Bode continued. "All of ours are so unique that it's always a surprise, but then we had the identical twin boys [in 2019] and we were kind of like, 'Whoa, maybe, maybe that's the end for us.' "

Morgan added, "We constantly knew that we had more space in our hearts to give more love. Kids require a lot of attention and a lot of love. We have a lot of attention and a lot of love to give, but we feel like this will be the last one for us to be able to put all of ourselves into."