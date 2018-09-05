Morgan Miller Mourns Daughter in Heartbreaking Back-to-School Photo Two Months After Fatal Drowning

Morgan Miller captured an emotional back-to-school family moment featuring her son Nash Skan, 3, two months after her 19-month-old daughter Emeline Grier died after drowning in a neighbor’s pool.

“Yesterday was the first day of school for our kids. It’s a day we always look forward to with excitement. But all I can see is Nash’s face and the giant hole that was created between last year’s picture and this year’s picture,” the grieving parent captioned three photos on Instagram Wednesday.

In the first photo, Morgan and Olympian husband Bode Miller‘s late daughter sat in front of her siblings as they smiled for the camera. Sadly, in the second photo, their son Nash can be seen weeping.

“I can imagine that’s what my face looked like too, stepping back into our routine without our daughter. I imagine daily how different my life would be today had I had 30 more seconds,” wrote Morgan, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child. (Miller is also a father to two children from previous relationships: son Samuel, 5, and daughter Neesyn, 10.)

“This heartache doesn’t need to belong to any other parents. Together, we can change the future,” she continued, tagging the Instagram account The Real Truth About Drowning. Also tagged in Morgan’s photo was Nicole Hughes, whose 3-year-old son Levi drowned in a pool on the same day that Emeline died.

Bode and Morgan Miller's family Morgan Miller/Instagram

PEOPLE previously confirmed on June 9 that Emeline drowned in a pool in the Coto de Caza neighborhood of Orange County, California.

The Orange County Fire Department said at the time that paramedics rushed to the scene and performed CPR before transporting her to a nearby hospital, where she was unable to be resuscitated. Her cause of death was classified as a drowning.

While Bode was not present when the accidental drowning took place, his wife was just steps away inside of the home when their daughter went “missing for just a short amount of time.”

On Aug. 17, Morgan opened up about her baby girl’s final moments along with a photo of herself cradling her daughter in her arms as Emeline was being given oxygen.

“I wish I could have one more day to hold you, but until that day comes, continue to work through me and give me the strength to bring awareness, my love,” she wrote. “I told you as I held you in this moment that you could still change the world, you could still move mountains.”

“Every step we take forward is because of you and Levi,” Morgan continued. “Your footprint will forever be left on this world. I love you, My baby girl.”