Morgan Miller is remembering her and husband Bode Miller‘s 19-month-old daughter Emeline Grier, who died in a tragic drowning accident one year ago.

On Saturday, Morgan, 32, paid tribute to her baby girl in a series of Instagram Stories. In the first video, music plays over a slideshow of sweet photos of the toddler taken exactly one year ago — June 8, 2018, two days before her death.

The various images show Emeline playing on a swing, slide and other play equipment with an adorable smile, wearing the same blue and white dress in all of the photos.

In a subsequent post, Miller shared a heartbreaking photo of the blue and white dress hanging on a hanger. “The last thing I have that she wore,” Miller wrote. “Stains and all.”

Emeline drowned in a backyard pool in the Coto de Caza neighborhood of Orange County, California, on June 10, 2018.

In May, Miller revealed she had performed CPR on her daughter before her death. Although her resuscitation efforts initially managed to keep their daughter alive, she ultimately died at the hospital the next day.

“Time is not on our side when it comes to water, and even though my daughter was resuscitated, there was too much damage to her brain for her to survive,” she said tearfully in an Instagram video. “It takes seconds.”

Four months after Emeline’s death, the couple welcomed son Easton in October 2018.

The parents continue to raise awareness about infant pool and water safety, sharing their 8-month-old son’s swimming lessons with followers and providing information about the swimming education program Easton has been taking part in, called Infant Swimming Resource’s Self-Rescue (ISR).

“Working so hard but he’s doing it!” Miller captioned videos of Easton practicing his floating with an instructor earlier this week.

In August, Miller opened up about her baby girl’s final moments along with a photo of herself cradling her daughter in her arms as Emeline was being given oxygen.

“I wish I could have one more day to hold you, but until that day comes, continue to work through me and give me the strength to bring awareness, my love,” she wrote. “I told you as I held you in this moment that you could still change the world, you could still move mountains.”

“Your footprint will forever be left on this world,” Miller continued. “I love you, My baby girl.”