Morgan Miller Says She 'Jumped the Gun' in Buying Dresses After Learning She Was Expecting Twins

Morgan Miller couldn’t be more thankful for her four sons, but if another daughter (or two!) is in her future, she will be ready.

The pro volleyball player, 32, and husband Bode Miller are parents to 3-month-old twins Asher and Aksel, plus Easton Vaughn Rek, 16 months, and Edward Nash Skan, 4½. They also shared daughter Emeline Grier, who died following a tragic drowning accident at 19 months old in June 2018. (Bode is also dad to a son and daughter from previous relationships.)

On her Instagram Story over the weekend, Morgan shared a photo of two identical dark-blue Cat & Jack dresses, revealing the heartbreaking reason she had purchased them and how the story unfolded in an unexpected way.

“When I found out I was having twins, I may have jumped the gun,” she wrote. “That’s the dress my daughter was wearing the day of her accident. It was her favorite dress. When we went to leave the hospital without her, I asked for her dress and they had lost it. I was heartbroken.”

“After some time, I got online and ordered two more … one for my future daughter,” Morgan continued, with a fingers-crossed emoji, “and one for my niece who was my daughter’s favorite person. When they arrived, I couldn’t decide which one to give to my niece which is absolutely ridiculous considering they were exactly the same.”

As a result, Morgan decided to keep both dresses “for [her] future TWIN girls” and recalled, “When I found out I was pregnant with twins … you can imagine all the emotions … and then when I found out they were boys … well, you can imagine all the emotions.”

“Who knows, maybe there is a baby girl or two in our future,” she concluded, adding a pink hearts emoji.

In another Story, Morgan posted a photo of Emeline and shared that although she was “very wrong” about the sex of her twins, “there is still no doubt Emmy sent us her identical baby brothers that Bode has always dreamed of.”

Morgan shared more details about her motherhood experiences during her Instagram Q&A, including a homemade formula recipe and advice for making time for your relationship with your partner after having children.

Morgan’s homemade formula recipe came after she shared that she’s “exclusively pumping” to feed her twins, who “only had breast milk” for the first three months. She also revealed that she endured “multiple bouts of mastitis,” and the boys are now having both breast milk and the homemade formula since “they are eating more.”

As one might imagine with four children under age 5 at home, parenting had been “hard” since Asher and Aksel’s arrival, but Morgan and Bode, 42, “have been so lucky to have so much help/meals from friends and family,” including her parents who live close by.

“The twins are now sleeping 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. fairly consistently,” Morgan added of hiring a sleep consultant. “This step was really hard for me to take because I slept with all my other babies for a long time but once I got past the guilt, it was definitely the right move for us.”

“Being somewhat rested is a game changer,” she said. “Not only does it make it easier to show up for everyone else and myself, but it has really helped my postpartum anxiety.”