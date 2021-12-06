Morgan and Bode Miller Welcome Their Baby Daughter: 'She's Perfect'

Morgan and Bode Miller are also parents to sons Nash, 6, Easton, 3, twins Asher and Aksel, 2, and late daughter Emeline

She's here!

Morgan and Bode Miller exclusively tell PEOPLE that they welcomed their baby daughter on Friday, Nov. 26 at their Orange County, California, home along with the help of midwife Lindsey Meehleis. The baby girl weighed 8 lbs. 5 oz. and measured 22.25 inches long at birth.

The couple is still deciding on a name for their new addition.

"She's perfect and bringing her into this world was a perfect way to close this chapter of growing our family. Our hearts are so full," Morgan and Bode tell PEOPLE.

"Bode told me the day after she was born that this is the happiest he thinks he's ever been in his whole life," the new mom adds.

Morgan, 34, and Bode, 44, are parents to twin boys Asher and Aksel, 2, plus sons Easton, 3, and Nash, 6, as well as their late daughter Emeline, who drowned at 19 months old in June 2018. (Bode is also dad to son Nate, 8, and daughter Dace, 13, from two previous relationships.)

PEOPLE exclusively announced Morgan's pregnancy news in May.

"We're finally on our last pregnancy," Bode said at the time as Morgan added: "We're at the finish line."

"After losing Emmy, we both felt like we wanted to try for a girl. You know, there's obviously no replacing kids," Bode shared. "All of ours are so unique that it's always a surprise, but then we had the identical twin boys [in 2019] and we were kind of like, 'Whoa, maybe, maybe that's the end for us.' "

Morgan, who learned she was pregnant at three-and-a-half weeks along, said, "We constantly knew that we had more space in our hearts to give more love. Kids require a lot of attention and a lot of love. We have a lot of attention and a lot of love to give, but we feel like this will be the last one for us to be able to put all of ourselves into. So that way, all of them still get a bunch of love and attention. And we're not stretching ourselves too thin."

As their family expands with the new addition, Emmy will always be present in their lives as Bode said she "still feels very much like a part of the family."

"She's still very much around us. She sends signs all the time and we would be doing a great disservice to our family to not actually still have her being a part, an active part, of the family because she very much is. The lessons that we learned and the memories that we share in the love that never goes away," Morgan added.

In June, Morgan opened up on Instagram about incorporating her late daughter's name in the moniker for their new addition.

"We have been thinking so much about names! Those of you who have followed our journey of growing our family know that it is usually pretty hard for us to pick a name and often times it takes us 3-6 weeks after baby is born to decide," wrote Morgan. "We like to meet baby first, see what they look like and experience their personality. Plus, Bode and I never agree 😆."