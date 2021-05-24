"We have a mixed bag of hoping for a boy or a girl," Morgan and Bode Miller recently told PEOPLE

It'll Be a Girl for Morgan and Bode Miller: 'We Are So Excited'

Morgan and Bode Miller are expecting a baby girl!

On Sunday, the couple hosted a fiesta-themed party to reveal the sex of their baby on the way at their home in Orange County, California, with close family and friends. And on Monday, they announced the big reveal on the Today show.

"We are so excited," the Millers tell PEOPLE after finding out they will be welcoming a daughter this fall.

Morgan posted a sweet photo pair on Instagram that showed the family surrounded by pink confetti, writing, "IT'S A GIRL!!! There are no words to describe this moment."

"My heart is overflowing with joy and we are so excited to welcome a baby GIRL into the family in November!" she added alongside the snaps, taken by McCall Miller Photography.

Bode and Morgan Miller announce the gender of their new baby Bode and Morgan Miller's sex reveal | Credit: McCall Miller

PEOPLE exclusively announced Morgan's pregnancy news ahead of the reveal. Morgan, who learned she was pregnant at three-and-a-half weeks along, is due in November and plans to have a home birth.

They are parents to twin boys Asher and Aksel, 18 months, plus sons Easton, 2½, and Nash, 6, as well as daughter Emeline, who drowned at 19 months old in June 2018. Bode is also dad to son Nate, 8, and daughter Dace, 13, from two previous relationships.

"We're finally on our last pregnancy," the former Olympic alpine skier told PEOPLE. "After losing Emmy, we both felt like we wanted to try for a girl."

"There's obviously no replacing kids," Bode continued. "All of ours are so unique that it's always a surprise, but then we had the identical twin boys [in 2019] and we were kind of like, 'Whoa, maybe, maybe that's the end for us.' "

bode and morgan miller with their family Bode and Morgan Miller's pregnancy announcement | Credit: McCall Miller

Morgan added, "We constantly knew that we had more space in our hearts to give more love. Kids require a lot of attention and a lot of love. We have a lot of attention and a lot of love to give, but we feel like this will be the last one for us to be able to put all of ourselves into."

"So that way, all of them still get a bunch of love and attention. And we're not stretching ourselves too thin," she said.

As for their kids' hopes for a baby sister or brother, the Millers said, "We have a mixed bag of hoping for a boy or a girl," with Bode sharing, "I'm probably the most in the middle where I'll just be happy for a baby."