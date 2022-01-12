Morgan and Bode Miller are considering naming their baby girl — whom they welcomed on Nov. 26 — after their late daughter Emeline, who drowned at 19 months old in June 2018

Morgan Miller Asks Her Followers to Choose 7-Week-Old Daughter's Name: 'We Need Your Help!'

Bode and Morgan Miller haven’t yet named their 7-week-old baby girl — and they want your input

Morgan and Bode Miller are still deciding on a name for their baby girl since welcoming her seven weeks ago.

On Wednesday, Morgan, 34, and Bode, 44, appeared virtually on the Today show and opened up about their decision to wait to name their newborn until they get a better understanding of her personality.

"It's hard because her personality is different, and I think we're all trying to get used to it," Bode told the outlet as he sat beside Morgan, who was holding their baby girl.

"She's stumped us on names so far," he continued. "We have a lot that we like, but she hasn't smiled or high-fived or anything when we say them to her, and we say them to her all the time."

For now, they've been calling her Ocho, which is Spanish for eight, representing the couple's eighth child. Morgan and Bode are also parents to twin boys Asher and Aksel, 2, plus sons Easton, 3, and Nash, 6, as well as their late daughter Emeline, who drowned at 19 months old in June 2018. (Bode is also dad to son Nate, 8, and daughter Dace, 13, from previous relationships.)

Last year, Morgan opened up on Instagram about incorporating her late daughter's name — Emeline Grier — in the moniker for their new addition.

On Instagram Wednesday, she turned to her followers for help picking the perfect name. The new mom said the couple is torn between Scarlet and Skylar for a first name, holding a poll between the two on her Instagram Story.

They've already chosen Olivia as a middle name and Morgan held another poll for the second middle name: Khione, which she says means "Greek goddess of snow," or Grier, after her late daughter.

Morgan and Bode welcomed their baby daughter on Friday, Nov. 26, at their Orange County, California, home along with the help of midwife Lindsey Meehleis, the told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. The baby girl weighed 8 lbs., 5 oz., and measured 22.25 inches long at birth.

"She's perfect and bringing her into this world was a perfect way to close this chapter of growing our family. Our hearts are so full," Morgan and Bode told PEOPLE.