Morgan and Bode Miller's Daughter Scarlet Wears Her Late Sister Emmy's Easter Dress in Sweet Snap

The Easter dress Bode Miller's daughter Scarlet Olivia Khione wore on Sunday had sentimental significance for the Olympic skier and his wife, Morgan Miller.

In a touching Instagram post over the weekend, Bode shared a photo of his 18-month-old snapped as she sat in his arms wearing a cream and floral-patterned dress with a pink bow — the same garment his late daughter Emeline ("Emmy") wore a year before her untimely death.

"Scarlet's Easter dress was extra special this year," Bode, 45, wrote in the caption to his post, which included a throwback picture of Emmy in the same ensemble as she posed with her grandparents. "Swipe to see Emmy, Easter 2017."

"I love my little princesses," he added.

Emmy died on June 10, 2018 after she drowned in a neighbor's pool in Orange County, California at just 19 months old.

"Such a beautiful tribute to Emmy. She is with you every single day. They look so much alike and is your angel. ♥️," one follower commented on the resemblance, while another gave similar words of support. "Beautiful! She looks so much like her big sis! Happy Easter!"

Bode and Morgan, a pro beach volleyball player, are also parents to twin boys Asher and Aksel, 3, plus sons Easton, 4, and Nash, 7. (Bode is also dad to son Nate, 9, and daughter Dace, 14, from previous relationships.)

The couple welcomed baby Scarlet on Nov. 26, 2021, at their Orange County home along with the help of a midwife, they told PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

"She's perfect and bringing her into this world was a perfect way to close this chapter of growing our family. Our hearts are so full," Morgan and Bode told PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bode Miller and Morgan Miller. Morgan Miller/Instagram

Nearly a year after Emmy's death in May 2019, Morgan revealed she had performed CPR on her daughter before her death. Although her resuscitation efforts initially managed to keep her alive, she died at the hospital the next day.

"Time is not on our side when it comes to water, and even though my daughter was resuscitated, there was too much damage to her brain for her to survive," Morgan said tearfully in an Instagram video. "It takes seconds."

Since their daughter's passing, Morgan and Bode have concentrated on raising awareness about infant pool and water safety.

In 2019, Morgan shared a video of son Easton's swimming lessons and provided information about the swimming education program Easton has been taking part in, called Infant Swimming Resource's Self-Rescue (ISR). "Working so hard but he's doing it!" Morgan captioned videos on Instagram of Easton practicing his floating with an instructor.

A few months later in August, Morgan opened up about her baby girl's final moments along with a photo of herself cradling her daughter in her arms as Emmy was being given oxygen.

"I wish I could have one more day to hold you, but until that day comes, continue to work through me and give me the strength to bring awareness, my love," she wrote. "I told you as I held you in this moment that you could still change the world, you could still move mountains."

"Your footprint will forever be left on this world," Morgan continued. "I love you, My baby girl."

Bode Miller takes his kids onstage for U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame induction. Bode Miller Instagram

Just last December, the couple suffered from another scary time with one of their children. Morgan revealed on her Instagram Story that she and Bode's son, Asher, suffered a febrile seizure. According to the Mayo Clinic, a febrile seizure is a convulsion in a child that is caused by a fever and occurs in young, healthy kids.

"Life is constantly walking a knife edge and it's not something we're unfamiliar with," Morgan wrote. "Yesterday, Asher had a febrile seizure which scared us half to death. We took that same ambulance to the same hospital we took Emmy to but this time we got to leave with our child."