Morgan and Bode Miller's 3-Year-Old Son Taken to Hospital After Suffering Febrile Seizure

Morgan and Bode Miller have experienced another distressing moment with one of their children.

On Tuesday, Morgan revealed on her Instagram Story that one of her and the pro ski racer's twin sons, Asher, 3, suffered a febrile seizure.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a febrile seizure is a convulsion in a child that is caused by a fever and occurs in young, healthy kids.

"Life is constantly walking a knife edge and it's not something we're unfamiliar with," Morgan wrote. "Yesterday, Asher had a febrile seizure which scared us half to death. We took that same ambulance to the same hospital we took Emmy to but this time we got to leave with our child."

Morgan and Bode are also parents to Scarlett Olivia, 13 months, Aksel, 3, Easton, 4, and Nash, 8. They also share daughter Emmy, who died in an accidental drowning at 19 months old in June 2018. Bode is also dad to son Nate, 10, and daughter Dace, 14, from previous relationships.

As she shared an update on Asher, Morgan expressed feeling grateful that he's "back home and back to his normal self."

The mom of six opened up about what the incident made her realize. "I am reminded to slow down and realize life's little gifts during this crazy holiday season because we already have everything we need … Our loved ones, our health and more time."

She concluded, "Because time with the ones we love is all we could ever ask for."

Last year, Bode and Morgan shared with PEOPLE how they keep daughter Emmy's memory alive through conversations with their kids as well as advocating for water safety awareness in her honor.

"She comes up in regular conversation and she still has a bunch of her stuff around and her pictures," said Bode. "So I think in that sense, we try to proactively make the kids aware because the younger ones never met her, you know? Nash was pretty small, though he definitely remembers her. It really still seems like yesterday. Then there are parts that start to really feel like a long time ago."

"Not talking about her and not sharing her stories is denying our kids and us a relationship with her. We still have one. She's still very much a part of our family," Morgan said.

"She's still very much around us. She sends signs all the time and we would be doing a great disservice to our family to not actually still have her being a part, an active part, of the family because she very much is," Morgan continued. "The lessons that we learned and the memories that we share in the love that never goes away."