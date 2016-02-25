The Gotham costars are expecting their first child together this spring

Morena Baccarin and Ben McKenzie Take in a Play While They Wait for Baby to Arrive

What better way to pass the time while waiting for your baby to arrive than with a trip to the theater?

A very pregnant Morena Baccarin and boyfriend Ben McKenzie saw The Woodsman, the story of the Tin Man from the Wizard of Oz, at New World Stages in New York City on Wednesday. The parents-to-be hung out backstage with James Ortiz, who plays Nick Chopper in the show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Baccarin wore a blue T-shirt, gray cardigan sweater and jeans to the performance, while her Gotham costar opted for a black jacket over a maroon T-shirt and gray jeans.

Image zoom



Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic





It was a night of leisure for Baccarin, 36, who’s currently embroiled in a legal battle with her estranged husband, director and writer Austin Chick, over their divorce and custody of their 2-year-old son Julius. Earlier this month, Baccarin pushed back the Los Angeles deposition date set by Chick’s attorneys, citing her high-risk pregnancy and bedrest.

“I am now almost eight months pregnant, and I continue to have a high risk pregnancy,” Baccarin said in legal documents obtained by PEOPLE. “My physician … has advised me to have as much bed rest as possible and limited activities. She further advised that sitting (as to answering questions) for deposition, regardless of the length of time, is unduly and unnecessarily stressful to me at this time.”

She continued, “Such stress will affect my personal well-being and potentially cause harm to the health of my unborn child.”

Image zoom

In September, a judge ruled that Julius would live primarily in New York City with Baccarin, but a November ruling dictated that Baccarin pay Chick more than $23,000 a month in spousal and child support.

Image zoom



Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

The Deadpool star’s rep confirmed Baccarin’s pregnancy to PEOPLE in September.

“She and Ben are very happy about this news,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Everyone is very excited.”