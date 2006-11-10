More royal baby announcements: Jordan and Morocco
Continuing the sudden baby boom in royalties, Prince Hamzah of Jordan, 26, and his wife Princess Noor, 24, announced that they are expecting their first child in Spring next year. The couple married in 2003.
And King Mohammed VI of Morocco, 43, and his wife, Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco, 28, are expecting their second child in Spring next year as well. The couple married in 2002 and have one child, Crown Prince Moulay Hassan, 3 1/2.
Source: enfantsdestars.com
Thanks to CBB reader Heather.