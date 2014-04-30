Monroe Cannon Pays Homage to Mom Mariah Carey with Cute Tee

Nick Cannon shares a sweet photo of his 3-year-old daughter wearing a T-shirt featuring a photo of her mom Mariah Carey on Instagram.

As if Dem Babies couldn’t get any more adorable, Nick Cannon posted a too cute photo of his daughter (and Mariah‘s Mini Me) showing of her sassiest pose on Sunday.

And we couldn’t help but notice that little Monroe was paying homage to her superstar mom with a sweet tee that read: “I (Heart) My Mommy.”

“Her face says it all! It’s Monroe’s World! #AProblemOnMyHands #GotMeWrappedAroundHerFinger,” wrote the proud dad.

Courtesy Nick Cannon; Shareif Ziyadat/Getty



Cannon made sure not to leave son Moroccan out of the fun. He also shared a pic of his 3-year-old tyke with the caption: “Can’t leave this Tough Guy out. Rockstar showing off his muscles.”

Recently, Carey divulged that her twins will appear on her next album, coming out in May.

“It’s a song that I wrote with Bryan-Michael Cox and Jermaine Dupri. There’s a part that Jermaine says on the song that [the kids] loved, and Monroe started to say it,” she explained to PEOPLE.

“I kept having to get my iPhone and record her. So I have all these different takes of her saying things, singing things. Then I’d be like, ‘This is your new ad lib — learn it!’ I have to make it fun for her.”

We can’t wait to hear their big musical debut. It’s sure to be aww-worthy.

—Shanelle Rein-Olowokere

