Shannon and Monica Brown Welcome Daughter Laiyah Shannon

The singer and her husband, Phoenix Suns' Shannon Brown, welcomed their first child together, Laiyah Shannon, on Tuesday, Sept. 3 in Atlanta, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Image zoom



Milanes Photography

Monica‘s baby girl is here!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The singer and her husband, Phoenix Suns‘ Shannon Brown, welcomed their first child together, Laiyah Shannon Brown, on Tuesday, Sept. 3 in Atlanta, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

After 12 hours of labor and a failed epidural (anesthesiologists administered a second dose), Monica, 32, delivered the couple’s daughter. Born at 1:55 p.m., she weighed in at 6 lbs., 1 oz. and measured 19 inches long.

“Mom, Dad and baby are doing great!” her rep tells PEOPLE.

On hand for Laiyah’s debut were big brothers Rodney, 8, and Romelo, 5½ — Monica’s sons from a previous relationship. “They were there when their little sister’s entrance into the world took place,” the rep adds.



The family was released from the hospital on Thursday and is now settling in at home.

On Friday, the new dad posted a picture on Instagram of him sleeping soundly while cradling his newborn daughter. “I THANK GOD for her! JOY has been restored in my LIFE!” he writes.

After announcing there was a baby on the way in May, the proud parents-to-be celebrated their baby girl’s pending arrival with a pink carousel-themed shower in August.