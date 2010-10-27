Monica Bellucci Debuts Léonie on Vanity Fair

Five months after giving birth, Monica Bellucci officially introduces daughter Léonie on the cover of Italian Vanity Fair.

Mamma mia!

Saying she’s happy at 46, the actress describes herself as “feeling like a ripe pear.”

In an interview accompanying the Vincent Peters photographs, Bellucci — already mom to 6-year-old daughter Deva with husband Vincent Cassel — says that she “takes Léonie everywhere.”

“At home with Vincent, sometimes we’ll put both daughters in bed with us. When I travel alone, I put both them in the bed with me.”



Despite the demands of new motherhood, Bellucci’s schedule hasn’t slowed. She recently wrapped a Dolce & Gabbana advertising spot, as well as a feature film, Manuale d’Amore 3. The latter required a little patience on behalf of her costar, Robert DeNiro.

“I’ve been nursing Léonie during shooting,” she explains. “Every three hours, I need a half-hour break to breastfeed.”