Monica Celebrates Her Carnival Baby Shower

With only a few more weeks to go until daughter Laiyah is born, singer Monica Brown, 32, and husband Phoenix Suns star Shannon Brown, 27, celebrated their little one’s arrival with a carnival-themed baby shower Saturday at the home of Jermaine Durpri in Atlanta.

“It was very whimsical, just like a Disney princess movie and just as I had envisioned it,” Monica told PEOPLE of the all pink fête. “There was so much love in the room and everybody had a great time.”

A white horse named Rock Star and a white pony named Lil’ Man greeted close to 200 guests, including Ludacris, Nene and Greg Leakes and Keri Hilson.

The event, which was planned by Mindy Weiss, also featured stilt walkers, jugglers and a miniature circus tent.

DJ Mars spun everything from house music to gospel while guests dined on comfort food like sweet potato fries, corn fritters and grilled cheese.

To top it off, there was a carousel cake by Perfect Wedding Cake that slowly turned around. “It was strawberry velvet and tasted just as good as it looked,” says Monica.

The baby’s name was revealed to guests on the pink glittery invite designed by Sandi Spells Design and the singer says she chose the name because, “it was girly, feminine and picked by her daughter’s godmother so it has special meaning.”

The R&B singer-songwriter is already mom to sons Rocko, 8, and Romelo Montez, 5, while the Phoenix Suns guard is dad to son Shannon Christopher. She says she is very excited to have a little girl join their world.

“I know everything about WrestleMania and Tonka Trucks so I’m excited to share shopping dates and manis and pedis with her. But I’m really looking forward to teaching her about life,” says Monica. “I want to be an example to her like my mother was to me.”

